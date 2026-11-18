Rajasthan JEN Vacancy 2026: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB/RSMSSB) has released a revised notification for Advt. No. 10/2026 for the Junior Engineer (JEN) recruitment. The number of vacancies has now been increased from 874 to 1909 posts. New requisitions have been added from the Rajasthan State Agricultural Marketing Board (41 posts), the Urban Development & Housing Department (770 posts) and the Autonomous Governance Department (150 posts). Vacancies in PWD and the Public Health Engineering Department have also been revised. Candidates can apply online again from 18 November 2026 to 17 December 2026 (11:59 PM). Read on for the complete details.

RSSB JEN Recruitment 2026 Highlights

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has revised the JEN vacancy count under Advt. No. 10/2026, and new online applications are now open. The table below gives the key details of the recruitment at a glance.