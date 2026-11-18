Rajasthan JEN Recruitment 2026: Vacancies Increased from 874 to 1909, Check Revised Notification & Direct Apply Link Here
Rajasthan JEN Vacancy 2026: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has increased JEN vacancies under Advt. No. 10/2026 from 874 to 1909 posts after adding new requisitions. Eligible candidates can apply online from 18 November to 17 December 2026 (11:59 PM) on the official portal.
Key Points
- RSSB revised JEN vacancies (Advt. 10/2026) from 874 to 1909 posts.
- Online applications for JEN recruitment reopened on 18 November 2026.
- The last date to apply and pay fees is 17 December 2026 (11:59 PM).
Rajasthan JEN Vacancy 2026: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB/RSMSSB) has released a revised notification for Advt. No. 10/2026 for the Junior Engineer (JEN) recruitment. The number of vacancies has now been increased from 874 to 1909 posts. New requisitions have been added from the Rajasthan State Agricultural Marketing Board (41 posts), the Urban Development & Housing Department (770 posts) and the Autonomous Governance Department (150 posts). Vacancies in PWD and the Public Health Engineering Department have also been revised. Candidates can apply online again from 18 November 2026 to 17 December 2026 (11:59 PM). Read on for the complete details.
RSSB JEN Recruitment 2026 Highlights
Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has revised the JEN vacancy count under Advt. No. 10/2026, and new online applications are now open. The table below gives the key details of the recruitment at a glance.
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Particulars
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Details
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Organisation
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Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB / RSMSSB), Jaipur
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Advertisement No.
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10/2026 (Revised Notification dated 17 November 2026)
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Post Name
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Junior Engineer (JEN / JE) — Civil (Degree/Diploma), Electrical (Degree), and Mechanical/Electrical (Diploma)
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Earlier Vacancies
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874
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Revised Total Vacancies
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1,909(Net increase of 1,035 posts)
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Educational Qualification
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Engineering Degree or Diploma in the relevant discipline (Civil / Electrical / Mechanical) from a recognised university/institution
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Age Limit
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18 to 40 years(as on 1 January 2027; category-wise age relaxation applicable per Rajasthan Govt. norms)
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Application Fee (OTR)
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General / Creamy Layer OBC & MBC / Other State: ₹600
Non-Creamy Layer OBC & MBC / EWS / SC / ST / PwBD: ₹400
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Application Mode
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Online (via Rajasthan SSO Portal: sso.rajasthan.gov.in)
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Reopened Application Start Date
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18 November 2026(Today)
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Last Date to Apply & Pay Fee
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17 December 2026 (up to 11:59 PM)
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Selection Process
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Written Examination, Document Verification (DV), and Medical Examination
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Official Website
RSSB JEN 2026 Revised Notification PDF
Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has released the revised notification for Advt. No. 10/2026 along with the increased JEN vacancies. The notification PDF has the complete details on department-wise posts, eligibility, age limit, application fee, selection process and exam pattern. Candidates should read it carefully before applying online
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Rajasthan JEN 2026 Revised Notification PDF
RSSB JEN Recruitment 2026 Apply Online Link
Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply online for the revised JEN vacancies from 18 November 2026. Applications are submitted through the Rajasthan SSO portal, and the last date to apply is 17 December 2026 (11:59 PM).
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Rajasthan JE Recruitment 2026
Rajasthan JEN Recruitment 2026 Revised Vacancy
The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has revised the Junior Engineer (JEN) vacancies under Advt. No. 10/2026, raising the total from 874 to 1909 posts. New requisitions from three departments have been added, and the vacancies in two existing departments have also been revised. The table below gives the details.
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Department
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Earlier Vacancies
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Revised Vacancies
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Net Change
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Vacancy Status
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Urban Development & Housing Department (UDH)
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—
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770
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+770
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Newly Added
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Public Works Department (PWD)
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393
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403
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+10
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Revised Upward
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Public Health Engineering Department (PHED)
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230
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294
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+64
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Revised Upward
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Water Resources Department (WRD)
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251
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251
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0
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Unchanged
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Autonomous Governance / Local Self Government Department (LSGD)
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—
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150
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+150
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Newly Added
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Rajasthan State Agricultural Marketing Board (RSAMB)
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—
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41
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+41
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Newly Added
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Total Vacancies
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874
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1,909
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+1,035
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118.42% Increase
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com