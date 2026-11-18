In view of the impending Cyclone Akvan over the Bay of Bengal, the Khordha district administration in Odisha has placed its entire administrative machinery on high alert and ordered the immediate cancellation of leave for all its government officers and employees from November 18 to November 23, 2026. The directive has been issued to make sure that the full workforce availability for cyclone preparedness, relief coordination, and swift emergency response across the district. Under the official order, no officer or employee is permitted to leave their respective headquarters during the six-day period without prior approval from the competent authority.

Furthermore, all the previously applied and approved leaves, as well as prior permissions to leave the headquarters, stand cancelled with immediate effect and staff currently away on leave have been instructed to report back to duty promptly.