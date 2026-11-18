Cyclone Avkan: Khordha cancels govt staff leave till Nov 23
In view of the impending Cyclone Akvan, the Khordha district administration has cancelled all leave and headquarters-leaving permissions for government staff from November 18 to 23, 2026. Read the complete details in the article below.
Key Points
- Khordha district cancelled all government employee leaves for Cyclone Avkan.
- The leave cancellation is effective from November 18 to November 23, 2026.
- All previously approved leaves and HQ permissions are revoked immediately.
In view of the impending Cyclone Akvan over the Bay of Bengal, the Khordha district administration in Odisha has placed its entire administrative machinery on high alert and ordered the immediate cancellation of leave for all its government officers and employees from November 18 to November 23, 2026. The directive has been issued to make sure that the full workforce availability for cyclone preparedness, relief coordination, and swift emergency response across the district. Under the official order, no officer or employee is permitted to leave their respective headquarters during the six-day period without prior approval from the competent authority.
Furthermore, all the previously applied and approved leaves, as well as prior permissions to leave the headquarters, stand cancelled with immediate effect and staff currently away on leave have been instructed to report back to duty promptly.
ସମ୍ଭାବ୍ୟ ବାତ୍ୟାର ମୁକାବିଲା ଓ ଜରୁରୀକାଳୀନ ପରିସ୍ଥିତିରେ ତ୍ୱରିତ ପଦକ୍ଷେପ ପାଇଁ ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧା ଜିଲ୍ଲାର ସମସ୍ତ ସରକାରୀ ଅଧିକାରୀ ଓ କର୍ମଚାରୀଙ୍କ ଛୁଟି ନଭେମ୍ବର ୧୮ରୁ ୨୩ ତାରିଖ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ବାତିଲ କରାଯାଇଛି। ବିନା ଅନୁମତିରେ ମୁଖ୍ୟାଳୟ ନଛାଡ଼ିବାକୁ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶ ଦିଆଯାଇଛି। ପୂର୍ବରୁ ମଞ୍ଜୁର ହୋଇଥିବା ଛୁଟି ଓ ମୁଖ୍ୟାଳୟ ଛାଡ଼ିବା ଅନୁମତି ମଧ୍ୟ ବାତିଲ କରାଯାଇଛି।— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) November 18, 2026
Khordha District Cyclone Avkan Preparedness 2026 Key Highlights
Given below are some of the important highlights of the Khordha District amid the Cyclone Avkan preparedness 2026:-
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Particular
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Details
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Issuing Authority
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District Administration, Khordha (Odisha)
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Reason for Order
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Preparedness and Emergency Response for Cyclone Avkan
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Applicable Personnel
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All Government Officers and Employees in Khordha District
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Leave Cancellation Period
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November 18 to 23, 2026
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Headquarters Rules
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Leaving headquarters is strictly prohibited without prior permission
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Strict Compliance Directed Across All Departments of Khordha
The district administration has emphasised that uninterrupted presence of officials across revenue, disaster management, municipal, block, and important service departments is critical to minimising potential damage and safeguarding residents. All the Government employees in Khordha whose leave or station-leave permissions have already been approved for dates between November 18 and November 23, 2026, must treat those approvals as revoked and remain available at the headquarters during this period. Keeping all the administrative personnel on station ensures faster evacuation support, power and road restoration, and relief distribution if Cyclone Avkan impacts coastal and adjoining districts of Odisha.
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