Indian travellers planning global holidays need to pay closer attention to immigration rules, even when visiting countries that provide visa-free entry. Two developments have spotlighted the issue: India's changed immigration requirements for travel to Nepal and Bhutan, and the possibility of being denied entry by foreign authorities despite holding a passport and qualifying for visa-free travel. For Indian citizens, the message is clear: visa-free travel does not implies document-free travel, and having permission to visit a country does not guarantee entry into its border. What are India's new Nepal and Bhutan travel rules? The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) revised the Immigration and Foreigners (Exemption) Order, 2025, through a notification dated November 4, 2026. The latest rules necessitate Indian citizens travelling to Nepal or Bhutan, or returning from these countries, by road or air to produce an identity document recognised under the government's Visa Manual.

Immigration officers can also ask travellers to offer additional information. The change formalises identity verification for cross-border journeys and clarifies the difference between direct travel and trips involving a third country. For direct travel, Indian adults should possess a valid passport or an original Voter ID card with photograph. Aadhaar, PAN cards, driving licences, photocopies and digital documents stored in DigiLocker should not be considered as substitutes for cleared immigration documents. The exemption does not encompass Indians using Nepal or Bhutan as transit points to cross a third country. In such cases, travellers must carry a valid passport and enter or exit India through specialised immigration check points. Why can Indians be denied entry despite visa-free travel? The second crucial issue concerns global travel beyond India's neighbouring countries. Visa-free access permits eligible Indian passport holders to visit some destinations without a visa beforehand. However, the final result to admit a visitor rests with the immigration authorities of the destination country.

A latest report on visa-free travel underscores numerous factors for which travellers can be denied entry, including: Lack of documentation: Missing travel documents or failure to fulfill passport-validity requirements can lead to problems. 2. No return ticket: Immigration officers may question visitors who cannot demonstrate when they intend to leave. 3. Insufficient funds: Travellers may be needed to confirm that they can afford accommodation, transport and other costs. 4. Unclear travel purpose: Inability to explain the purpose, duration and itinerary of a visit can cause extra scrutiny. 5. Missing accommodation details: Hotel reservations, host addresses and invitation letters may be needed. 6. Immigration breaches: Earlier overstays, deportations or breaches of immigration conditions can impact entry.