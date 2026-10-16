HP Board Date Sheet 2027 Releasing Soon at hpbose.org: Check Class 10 & Class 12 Timetable Updates
HP Board Date Sheet 2027: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is expected to release the official date sheet for the Class 10 (Matric) and Class 12 (Plus Two) board examinations 2027 in November 2026. Students appearing for the annual exams can check subject-wise schedules and download official PDFs directly from hpbose.org.
HP Board Date Sheet 2027: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is expected to announce the complete subject wise date sheet for Matric and Plus Two annual exams 2027 soon. Candidates who wish to give state board examinations Matric and Intermediate can see and download the PDF timetable from the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org. According to the yearly schedule of HPBOSE, written theory exams of Matric and Intermediate courses are supposed to be held in March 2027 after completion of practical and internal assessments scheduled in February.
The examination date sheet 2027 will provide details regarding paper wise dates, examination shifts, codes of subjects, and other important guidelines of examination day for all types of candidates including regular, compartment, and State Open School (SOS) candidates. Most of the theory papers are conducted in one morning shift from 8:45 AM to 12:00 PM. The initial 15 minutes of the exam are provided for reading question paper so that students can go through test instructions properly. The PDF file of date sheet 2027 can be downloaded after its publication from the notifications section on the HPBOSE website. Schools in Himachal Pradesh will receive the official date sheet printout.
Also Read: NIOS Hall Ticket 2026 LIVE (Soon): Download October Session Theory Exam Hall Ticket PDF at sdmis.nios.ac.in
HPBOSE Board Examinations 2027: Expected Schedule Overview
Below are the schedule for the HPBOSE Board Examinations 2027:
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Assessment Phase / Stream
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Expected Schedule
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Shift Timings
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Official Portal
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HPBOSE Date Sheet Release
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November 2026
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Online PDF Release
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Class 10 & 12 Practical Exams
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February 2027
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Institutional Hours
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Designated Schools
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Class 10 Theory Exams (Matric)
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March 2027
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8:45 AM to 12:00 PM
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Class 12 Theory Exams (Plus Two)
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March – April 2027
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8:45 AM to 12:00 PM
How to download the HP Board Date Sheet 2027?
To download the HP Board date sheet 2027 follow the steps given below:
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Visit the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education at hpbose.org.
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Select the tab of Examinations which is placed in the top bar menu on the homepage.
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Select the option of Date Sheet from the drop-down menu to access the current timetables.
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Select the option of HP Board 10th Date Sheet 2027 or HP Board 12th Date Sheet 2027.
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Look into the displayed PDF date sheet to verify the paper-wise examination dates, code of subjects, and morning session examination timings
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Click the download button to download the PDF date sheet and create a hardcopy for future use.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.