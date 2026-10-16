HP Board Date Sheet 2027 Releasing Soon at hpbose.org: Check Class 10 & Class 12 Timetable Updates

HP Board Date Sheet 2027: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is expected to announce the complete subject wise date sheet for Matric and Plus Two annual exams 2027 soon. Candidates who wish to give state board examinations Matric and Intermediate can see and download the PDF timetable from the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org. According to the yearly schedule of HPBOSE, written theory exams of Matric and Intermediate courses are supposed to be held in March 2027 after completion of practical and internal assessments scheduled in February.

The examination date sheet 2027 will provide details regarding paper wise dates, examination shifts, codes of subjects, and other important guidelines of examination day for all types of candidates including regular, compartment, and State Open School (SOS) candidates. Most of the theory papers are conducted in one morning shift from 8:45 AM to 12:00 PM. The initial 15 minutes of the exam are provided for reading question paper so that students can go through test instructions properly. The PDF file of date sheet 2027 can be downloaded after its publication from the notifications section on the HPBOSE website. Schools in Himachal Pradesh will receive the official date sheet printout.