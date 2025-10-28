List of Most Polluted Rivers in India 2025

India, with its extensive network of rivers, is grappling with serious water pollution issues harming ecosystem health, livelihoods, and public safety. Even after attempts at cleaning and rejuvenating these rivers, many remain among the most polluted in the world in 2025. Industrial effluent discharge, untreated sewage, plastic litter, and agricultural runoff are some of the top contributors. Recent measures like Mission Yamuna Clean-Up have tried to rejuvenate critically polluted stretches, reflecting both successes and ongoing challenges. Top Most Polluted Rivers in India (2025) According to the Central Pollution Control Board, following is the the list of the most polluted rivers in the world: River States Traversed Main Pollutants People/Organisms Affected Ganga UP, Bihar, WB, Uttarakhand Human waste, bacteria, industrial effluents Over 500 million humans, aquatic biodiversity Yamuna Delhi, Haryana, UP Sewage, industrial waste, plastics Over 57 million, aquatic life endangered Mithi Maharashtra (Mumbai) Sewage, chemicals, plastics Millions, especially in slum belts Musi Telangana Pharmaceutical effluents, sewage Over 1 lakh people at banks Sabarmati Gujarat Poor sewage treatment, chemicals Millions in Ahmedabad region Periyar Kerala Industrial discharge About 5.5 million Tungabhadra Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh Mining, industry, sewage About 14 million Bharalu Assam (Guwahati) City municipal waste Aquatic life, residents Cooum Tamil Nadu Untreated industrial/municipal waste Thousands of families Buckingham Canal Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh Sewage, industrial/agri waste 20,000 people, aquatic organisms Ravi Punjab, J&K Pharmaceuticals, agriculture 40–50 million people

Yamuna Cleanliness Drive: Latest Updates (2025) The Yamuna, the most revered but polluted river, still has a huge toxic load in 2025. Cleanup operations like Mission Yamuna Clean-Up have recorded appreciable gains in some Delhi ghats prior to Chhath Puja, with government departments concentrating on sewage treatment and drain tapping. Froth and pollution are at peak levels in the post-monsoon season, but higher water discharge from Wazirabad barrage during this time temporarily reduces the concentration of toxins. Experts call for long-term solutions over short-term chemical treatment: relentless monitoring of drains, wider sewage treatment coverage, and minimum environmental flows throughout the year. Even some parts of Delhi indicating "visible transformation" through festivals, activists highlight endemic froth and turbid water in central Delhi areas such as Najafgarh drain and Signature Bridge area.