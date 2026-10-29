AP LAWCET 2026 Phase 2 Web Options Entry Begins, Enter Choices Until Oct 30 at cap.apcfss.in
AP LAWCET Counselling 2026 phase 2 option entry window is open until October 30, 2026. Candidates participating in the second phase of counselling need to make sure they enter their choices for allotment before the deadline.
The web option entry window for AP LAWCET Phase 2 counselling is now open. Students who have registered for the counselling round can enter the choices for the allotment round through the link available on the official website.
Candidates participating in the second phase of AP LAWCET and PGLCET counselling must make sure they enter the choices for the seat allotment round. The last date for candidates to enter their choices for the second round of counselling is tomorrow, October 30, 2026. Students must make sure they enter the choices in the order of preference for allotment. As per the schedule, students can make changes to the choices entered on October 31, 2026.
AP LAWCET counselling 2026 second-phase allotment choice-filling window is available on the official website cap.apcfss.in. Students can also enter the choices for the counselling round through the link available here.
AP LAWCET Counselling 2026 Choice Filling Round 2 - Click Here
AP LAWCET Counselling 2026 Steps to Complete Choice Filling Process
AP LAWCET and PGLCET counselling 2026 phase 2 choice filling window is open until tomorrow, October 30, 2026. Candidates participating in phase 2 of counselling can follow the steps provided here to enter the choices
Step 1: Visit the official website of AP LAWCET counselling
Step 2: Click on Login
Step 3: Click on the choice-filling link
Step 4: Enter the choices in the order of preference
Step 5: Re-arrange choices in order of preference
Step 6: Save and click on submit
AP LAWCET, PGLCET Phase 2 Counselling 2026 Allotment Result
After the second round option entry window closes, the choices will be processed before the final allotment result is released. Phase 2 seat allotment result will be released on November 4, 2026. Candidates allotted seats in the counselling round are advised to report to the colleges for admissions with all necessary documents. Candidates must make sure they report with all relevant documents with them.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.