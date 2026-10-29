AP LAWCET 2026 Phase 2 Web Options Entry Begins, Enter Choices Until Oct 30 at cap.apcfss.in

The web option entry window for AP LAWCET Phase 2 counselling is now open. Students who have registered for the counselling round can enter the choices for the allotment round through the link available on the official website.

Candidates participating in the second phase of AP LAWCET and PGLCET counselling must make sure they enter the choices for the seat allotment round. The last date for candidates to enter their choices for the second round of counselling is tomorrow, October 30, 2026. Students must make sure they enter the choices in the order of preference for allotment. As per the schedule, students can make changes to the choices entered on October 31, 2026.

AP LAWCET counselling 2026 second-phase allotment choice-filling window is available on the official website cap.apcfss.in. Students can also enter the choices for the counselling round through the link available here.