The Indian women's hockey team secured its record fourth Women's Asian Champions Trophy title at home after beating China 3-1 in the final of the 2026 edition. The title clash was played at the International Sports Complex in Nathu Barkheda, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

India made a comeback after going one goal down to win the game 3-1. They remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, asserting their complete dominance.

The Indian women's team has scripted one of the most remarkable rises in the sport of hockey. In this article, check out everything about the tournament, from the goal scorers to all the other details.