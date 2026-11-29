India Create History in Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Final: Check What Happened Against China
India women's hockey team scripted history with a record fourth Women's Asian Champions Trophy title after defeating China 3-1 in the 2026 final at Bhopal. Check match details, goal scorers and winners list.
The Indian women's hockey team secured its record fourth Women's Asian Champions Trophy title at home after beating China 3-1 in the final of the 2026 edition. The title clash was played at the International Sports Complex in Nathu Barkheda, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.
India made a comeback after going one goal down to win the game 3-1. They remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, asserting their complete dominance.
The Indian women's team has scripted one of the most remarkable rises in the sport of hockey. In this article, check out everything about the tournament, from the goal scorers to all the other details.
Recognising their historic achievement! 🇮🇳🏆 Hockey India announces that each player of the Indian Women’s Team will receive ₹3 lakh, while every member of the support staff will receive ₹1.5 lakh for their triumphant campaign at the Madhya Pradesh Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Bhopal 2026! 👏🎉 #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #MPAsianCT2026 #HockeyIsBack #NamasteAsia— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 28, 2026
India vs China Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Final: Match Details
The match started with China's Chen Yujun scoring the first field goal in the 25th minute. She and her side kept their lead in the first half, with China leading India 1-0.
However, in the second half of the match, India made a brilliant comeback, scoring 3 back-to-back goals and completely ending the hopes of China. In the 38th minute, Deepika scored through a penalty corner, followed by another penalty corner goal in the 43rd minute. Meanwhile, in the 42nd minute of the match, Ishika also scored a field goal, making the score 3-1.
India Women's Hockey Team: Complete Match Results
India started their campaign with a 4-1 win over Malaysia and repeated the same in the semi-finals against the same opponent with a clinical 6-2 victory. Between them, they faced one of the top sides, Japan, where they won by 4-0, completely showing their dominance.
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Date
|
Opponent
|
Result
|
Stage
|
November 19
|
Malaysia
|
4-1 Win
|
Group Stage
|
November 21
|
South Korea
|
2-1 Win
|
Group Stage
|
November 22
|
Thailand
|
7-0 Win
|
Group Stage
|
November 24
|
China
|
6-2 Win
|
Group Stage
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November 25
|
Japan
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4-0 Win
|
Group Stage
|
November 27
|
Malaysia
|
6-2 Win
|
Semi-final
|
November 28
|
China
|
3-1 Win
|
Final
Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026: Final Standings
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India – Gold Medal
-
China – Silver Medal
-
Japan – Bronze Medal
Women's Asian Champions Trophy Winners List (Year-Wise)
India have now won a record 4 Women's Asian Champions Trophy titles, overtaking South Korea, who have 3 titles to their name. Below are the details of the tournament winners.
|
Year
|
Winner
|
Runner-up
|
2010
|
South Korea
|
Japan
|
2011
|
South Korea
|
China
|
2013
|
Japan
|
India
|
2016
|
India
|
China
|
2018
|
South Korea
|
India
|
2021
|
Japan
|
South Korea
|
2023
|
India
|
Japan
|
2024
|
India
|
China
|
2026
|
India
|
China
Most Successful Teams in Women's Asian Champions Trophy
|
Team
|
Titles
|
Winning Years
|
India
|
4
|
2016, 2023, 2024, 2026
|
South Korea
|
3
|
2010, 2011, 2018
|
Japan
|
2
|
2013, 2021
Individual Awards and Top Goal Scorers
Deepika of India finished as the top goal scorer in the tournament with 12 goals to her name, followed by Japan's Risa Sasaki with 5 goals.
|
Player
|
Team
|
Goals
|
Deepika
|
India
|
12
|
Nuramirah Zulkifli
|
Malaysia
|
6
|
Risa Sasaki
|
Japan
|
5
|
Mumtaz Khan
|
India
|
4
|
Feng Qingmiao
|
China
|
3
|
Navneet Kaur
|
India
|
3
|
Lalremsiami
|
India
|
3
|
Sunelita Toppo
|
India
|
3
Also READ: Asian Games 2026: India Retain Men’s Hockey Gold With 5-1 Win Over Malaysia
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
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