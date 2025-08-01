CLAT Applicaton Form 2026 (OPEN): UG/PG Registration Link & Steps to Apply Online

CLAT 2026 Application Process has begun from 1st August 2025 onwards in online mode. Candidates can apply online for CLAT 2026 on the official website for CLAT which is consortiumofnlus.ac.in. As per the CLAT Notification, the last date to fill CLAT Application Form online is 31st October 2025. Know all the latest updates on CLAT Application Form, Registration Process and others.
CLAT Registration 2026 New Date
The Consortium of NLUs has started the CLAT Registration Process 2026 from 1st August 2025 onwards. The official notification for CLAT 2026 exam has been released, citing all the important details regarding the examination. The candidates who complete the CLAT registration process and pay the application fee are eligible to take the exam to be held in December 2025. The last date to pay CLAT application fee is 31st October 2025.
The direct link to fill CLAT application form has been provided on this page below, along with the fee payment details, steps to fill the form, documents to upload and more information.
CLAT Registration Date 2026
The Consortium of NLUs has notified the important date related to CLAT 2026 exam along with the notification. The candidates are eligible to apply online for CLAT exam up to 31st October 2025. The exam date is on 7th December 2025.
|
CLAT 2026 Application Date
|
CLAT Apply Online Events
|
Dates for CLAT 2026
|
Opening of CLAT 2026 application form
|
1st August 2025
|
Last date to submit CLAT application form
|
31st October 2025
|
CLAT 2026 exam date
|
7th December 2025
CLAT Registration 2026 Apply Online Link
Candidates who are willing to apply for CLAT exam 2026 can apply online on the CLAT website. The last date to fill the CLAT form 2026 is 31st October 2025. We have also shared the direct link to apply for CLAT Exam below.
CLAT Registration 2026 - Important Documents Required
Candidates who apply for CLAT 2026 exam must ensure that they have the following documents ready with them. The following documents must be uploaded in the CLAT online form.
- A scanned copy of front facing passport size recent photograph with a plain background
- Scanned signature of the candidate
- Category certificate for SC/ST/OBC or PwD candidates
- BPL certificate (if applicable)
Documents to be uploaded in CLAT 2026 application form - Specifications
The specification of the documents that have to be uploaded in CLAT application form has been given in the table below.
|
Documents to upload in CLAT application form size and format
|
Documents to upload in CLAT form
|
Image size (maximum)
|
Format
|
Photograph of the candidate
|
500 KB
|
jpg/jpeg or PNG
|
Signature of the candidate
|
100 KB
|
jpg/jpeg or PNG
|
State of domicile certificate of the candidate
|
1.5 MB
|
PDF
CLAT exam related articles:
How to fill CLAT Application Form 2026?
CLAT application form 2026 can be filled in online mode only. Candidates can apply for CLAT exam either for UG or PG course based on their eligibility. The step wise process for CLAT registration is given below here:
- Online CLAT registration 2026
- Filling out the application form and uploading documents
- Application form submission
- Fee payment
Step 1: CLAT 2026 Registration
The first step to fill the CLAT application form 2026 is to register for it. The steps for CLAT registration are as follows:
- Visit consortiumofnlus.ac.in or consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2026
- Click on “CLAT 2026” link that appears on the right hand side of the screen.
- Once you have clicked on it, you will have to register for CLAT exam 2026 by entering your name, mobile number, email id.
- Once you have filled the details, you will have to select and confirm a password for the candidate account.
- In this way, your CLAT registration 2026 is complete.
Step 2: Fill out the CLAT Application Form
The next stage is to fill the CLAT application form. For this, you would need to log in to the account using your phone number and password. The following screen will be displayed on your screen.
Select the law program and proceed to complete the CLAT application form fill up. Here are the steps that you would need to follow:
- Personal Details - Fill out your personal details such as your date of birth, mothers' and father's name, gender, nationality, All India Category, etc. Also, you would need to upload your photograph and signature in jpeg/png format.
- Communication Address - Enter your present and permanent address for further communication process.
- Qualifying examination - Select the qualifying exam from the drop-down menu.
- Exam Centre Preferences - Select at least three exam centres in order of your preference.
- Reservation - In this section, you would be required to select categories individually for each NLU.
Step 3: Submission of CLAT Application Form
Once you have filled the CLAT application form, the next step would be fill the form. Make sure that you preview the form and make corrections if any before the final submission. Once you have verified the details and agree to the declaration, select third-party communication details agreement and give your consent. Finally, submit the application.
Step 4: Pay CLAT Application Fee
After you have submitted the CLAT application form, the next stage is to pay the application fee as per your category. The fee can be paid using online mode only. If you want the previous year CLAT question paper, then you would have to pay an additional amount of Rs. 500/-. The question paper can be downloaded by the candidate from their accounts once the fee has been paid. The category-wise CLAT application fee is given below in the table.
|
CLAT Application Fee Category Wise
|
Category
|
CLAT Application Fee
|
General/OBC/PwD/NRI/PIO/OCI
|
Rs. 4,000
|
SC/ST/BPL
|
Rs. 3,500
|
Previous years CLAT question papers
|
An additional fee of Rs. 500
CLAT 2026 Application Correction Window
The Consortium of NLUs will enable the facility for correcting the CLAT application form 2026 if a candidate has made an error in it. The application form correction window will be open for 2 to 3 days. Candidates wil have to login using their CLAT 2026 registration number and password to be able to edit the CLAT online form.
CLAT Participating NLUs
Candidates who appear in CLAT 2026 exam and qualify the exam will be eligible to aply for admission into the following 24 NLUs of the country. The admission will be based on the merit list only. The top NLUs in India as per the NIRF ranking of the last two years are given below in the table.
Read the list of top colleges accepting CLAT score
|
List of CLAT Participating NLUs
|
NLUs
|
NIRF Ranking 2022
|
NIRF Ranking 2023
|
NLSIU Bengaluru
|
1
|
1
|
NLU Delhi (Admission through AILET)
|
2
|
2
|
NLU Hyderabad
|
4
|
3
|
NLU Jodhpur
|
10
|
-
|
WBNUJS Kolkata
|
5
|
4
|
GNLU Gandhinagar
|
8
|
7
|
NLU Patiala
|
18
|
20
|
NLU Lucknow
|
17
|
21
|
NLU Cuttack
|
25
|
30
|
NLU Guwahati
|
24
|
-
CLAT Helpdesk 2026
If any candidate faces any difficulty while filling the CLAT application form 2026, then he/she will be able to contact NLU consortium on the following email ID and contact number. You must note that the help could be sought only during working days between 10 AM to 5 PM.
- Email - clat@consortiumofnlus.ac.in
- Contact number - 08047162020 (10:00 am to 05:00 pm on all working days)
CLAT Exam Centre 2026
The Consortium will conduct CLAT 2026 exam in around 131 exam centres across India. Candidates can select any three exam centres from the drop-down menu in order of their preference. The allotment of the exam centre for CLAT exam shall be done based on the availability of seats in the preferred exam centre. The list of CLAT exam centre is given in the table below.
|
List of CLAT Exam Centre 2026
|
Agra
|
Haldwani
|
New Delhi
|
Ahmedabad
|
Hisar
|
Patiala
|
Allahabad
|
Hooghly
|
Patna
|
Amrawati (Maharashtra)
|
Hubli / Dharwad
|
Puducherry
|
Amritsar
|
Hyderabad
|
Pune
|
Aurangabad
|
Imphal
|
Raipur
|
Barasat
|
Indore
|
Rajahmundry
|
Barrackpore
|
Jabalpur
|
Ranchi
|
Bengaluru
|
Jaipur
|
Salem
|
Bhopal
|
Jalandhar
|
Shillong
|
Bhubaneshwar
|
Jammu
|
Shimla
|
Bilaspur
|
Jamshedpur
|
Siliguri
|
Calicut
|
Jodhpur
|
Sonepat
|
Chandigarh
|
Kanpur
|
Srinagar
|
Chennai
|
Kanyakumari
|
Surat
|
Chittor/Tirupathi
|
Kolkata
|
Thane
|
Coimbatore
|
Kota
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
Cuttack
|
Kottayam
|
Tiruchirappalli
|
Dehradun
|
Kurnool
|
Tirunelveli
|
Durg
|
Kurukshetra
|
Vadodara
|
Ernakulam
|
Lucknow
|
Varanasi
|
Faridabad
|
Madurai
|
Vellore
|
Gandhinagar
|
Mangalore
|
Vijayawada
|
Gangtok
|
Meerut
|
Visakhapatnam
|
Ghaziabad
|
Mohali
|
Mysore
|
Gorakhpur
|
Mumbai
|
Nagpur
|
Greater Noida/ Noida
|
Muzaffarpur
|
Navi Mumbai
|
Gurugram
|
Guwahati
|
Gwalior
|
Rajkot
|
|
