CLAT Applicaton Form 2026 (OPEN): UG/PG Registration Link & Steps to Apply Online

Exam Mode : Online
Exam from
07 Dec 2025
CLAT 2026 Application Process has begun from 1st August 2025 onwards in online mode. Candidates can apply online for CLAT 2026 on the official website for CLAT which is consortiumofnlus.ac.in. As per the CLAT Notification, the last date to fill CLAT Application Form online is 31st October 2025. Know all the latest updates on CLAT Application Form, Registration Process and others.

CLAT 2026 registration has started, get direct link here

CLAT Registration 2026 New Date

The Consortium of NLUs has started the CLAT Registration Process 2026 from 1st August 2025 onwards. The official notification for CLAT 2026 exam has been released, citing all the important details regarding the examination. The candidates who complete the CLAT registration process and pay the application fee are eligible to take the exam to be held in December 2025. The last date to pay CLAT application fee is 31st October 2025. 

The direct link to fill CLAT application form has been provided on this page below, along with the fee payment details, steps to fill the form, documents to upload and more information. 

CLAT Registration Date 2026

The Consortium of NLUs has notified the important date related to CLAT 2026 exam along with the notification. The candidates are eligible to apply online for CLAT exam up to 31st October 2025. The exam date is on 7th December 2025. 

CLAT 2026 Application Date

CLAT Apply Online Events

Dates for CLAT 2026

Opening of CLAT 2026 application form

1st August 2025

Last date to submit CLAT application form

31st October 2025

CLAT 2026 exam date

7th December 2025

CLAT Registration 2026 Apply Online Link 

Candidates who are willing to apply for CLAT exam 2026 can apply online on the CLAT website. The last date to fill the CLAT form 2026 is 31st October 2025. We have also shared the direct link to apply for CLAT Exam below. 

CLAT 2026 Registration Link Apply Online Here

CLAT Registration 2026 - Important Documents Required

Candidates who apply for CLAT 2026 exam must ensure that they have the following documents ready with them. The following documents must be uploaded in the CLAT online form. 

  • A scanned copy of front facing passport size recent photograph with a plain background
  • Scanned signature of the candidate
  • Category certificate for SC/ST/OBC or PwD candidates
  • BPL certificate (if applicable)

Documents to be uploaded in CLAT 2026 application form - Specifications

The specification of the documents that have to be uploaded in CLAT application form has been given in the table below. 

Documents to upload in CLAT application form size and format 

Documents to upload in CLAT form

Image size (maximum)

Format

Photograph of the candidate

500 KB

jpg/jpeg or PNG

Signature of the candidate

100 KB

jpg/jpeg or PNG

State of domicile certificate of the candidate

1.5 MB

PDF

CLAT exam related articles: 

How to fill CLAT Application Form 2026?

CLAT application form 2026 can be filled in online mode only. Candidates can apply for CLAT exam either for UG or PG course based on their eligibility. The step wise process for CLAT registration is given below here: 

  • Online CLAT registration 2026
  • Filling out the application form and uploading documents
  • Application form submission
  • Fee payment

Step 1: CLAT 2026 Registration 

The first step to fill the CLAT application form 2026 is to register for it. The steps for CLAT registration are as follows: 

  • Visit consortiumofnlus.ac.in or consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2026
  • Click on “CLAT 2026” link that appears on the right hand side of the screen. 
  • Once you have clicked on it, you will have to register for CLAT exam 2026 by entering your name, mobile number, email id. 
  • Once you have filled the details, you will have to select and confirm a password for the candidate account.
  • In this way, your CLAT registration 2026 is complete. 

Step 2: Fill out the CLAT Application Form

The next stage is to fill the CLAT application form. For this, you would need to log in to the account using your phone number and password. The following screen will be displayed on your screen.

Select the law program and proceed to complete the CLAT application form fill up. Here are the steps that you would need to follow: 

  • Personal Details - Fill out your personal details such as your date of birth, mothers' and father's name, gender, nationality, All India Category, etc. Also, you would need to upload your photograph and signature in jpeg/png format.
  • Communication Address - Enter your present and permanent address for further communication process. 
  • Qualifying examination - Select the qualifying exam from the drop-down menu.
  • Exam Centre Preferences - Select at least three exam centres in order of your preference. 
  • Reservation - In this section, you would be required to select categories individually for each NLU. 

Step 3: Submission of CLAT Application Form

Once you have filled the CLAT application form, the next step would be fill the form. Make sure that you preview the form and make corrections if any before the final submission. Once you have verified the details and agree to the declaration, select third-party communication details agreement and give your consent. Finally, submit the application. 

Step 4: Pay CLAT Application Fee

After you have submitted the CLAT application form, the next stage is to pay the application fee as per your category. The fee can be paid using online mode only. If you want the previous year CLAT question paper, then you would have to pay an additional amount of Rs. 500/-. The question paper can be downloaded by the candidate from their accounts once the fee has been paid. The category-wise CLAT application fee is given below in the table. 

CLAT Application Fee Category Wise

Category

CLAT Application Fee 

General/OBC/PwD/NRI/PIO/OCI 

Rs. 4,000

SC/ST/BPL

Rs. 3,500

Previous years CLAT question papers

An additional fee of Rs. 500

CLAT 2026 Application Correction Window

The Consortium of NLUs will enable the facility for correcting the CLAT application form 2026 if a candidate has made an error in it. The application form correction window will be open for 2 to 3 days.  Candidates wil have to login using their CLAT 2026 registration number and password to be able to edit the CLAT online form. 

CLAT Participating NLUs

Candidates who appear in CLAT 2026 exam and qualify the exam will be eligible to aply for admission into the following 24 NLUs of the country. The admission will be based on the merit list only. The top NLUs in India as per the NIRF ranking of the last two years are given below in the table. 

Read the list of top colleges accepting CLAT score

List of CLAT Participating NLUs

NLUs

NIRF Ranking 2022

NIRF Ranking 2023

NLSIU Bengaluru

1

1

NLU Delhi (Admission through AILET)

2

2

NLU Hyderabad

4

3

NLU Jodhpur

10

-

WBNUJS Kolkata

5

4

GNLU Gandhinagar

8

7

NLU Patiala

18

20

NLU Lucknow

17

21

NLU Cuttack

25

30

NLU Guwahati

24

-

CLAT Helpdesk 2026

If any candidate faces any difficulty while filling the CLAT application form 2026, then he/she will be able to contact NLU consortium on the following email ID and contact number. You must note that the help could be sought only during working days between 10 AM to 5 PM. 

  • Email - clat@consortiumofnlus.ac.in
  • Contact number - 08047162020 (10:00 am to 05:00 pm on all working days)

CLAT Exam Centre 2026

The Consortium will conduct CLAT 2026 exam in around 131 exam centres across India. Candidates can select any three exam centres from the drop-down menu in order of their preference. The allotment of the exam centre for CLAT exam shall be done based on the availability of seats in the preferred exam centre. The list of CLAT exam centre is given in the table below. 

List of CLAT Exam Centre 2026

Agra

Haldwani

New Delhi

Ahmedabad

Hisar

Patiala

Allahabad

Hooghly

Patna

Amrawati (Maharashtra)

Hubli / Dharwad

Puducherry

Amritsar

Hyderabad

Pune

Aurangabad

Imphal

Raipur

Barasat

Indore

Rajahmundry

Barrackpore

Jabalpur

Ranchi

Bengaluru

Jaipur

Salem

Bhopal

Jalandhar

Shillong

Bhubaneshwar

Jammu

Shimla

Bilaspur

Jamshedpur

Siliguri

Calicut

Jodhpur

Sonepat

Chandigarh

Kanpur

Srinagar

Chennai

Kanyakumari

Surat

Chittor/Tirupathi

Kolkata

Thane

Coimbatore

Kota

Thiruvananthapuram

Cuttack

Kottayam

Tiruchirappalli

Dehradun

Kurnool

Tirunelveli

Durg

Kurukshetra

Vadodara

Ernakulam

Lucknow

Varanasi

Faridabad

Madurai

Vellore

Gandhinagar

Mangalore

Vijayawada

Gangtok

Meerut

Visakhapatnam

Ghaziabad

Mohali

Mysore

Gorakhpur

Mumbai

Nagpur

Greater Noida/ Noida

Muzaffarpur

Navi Mumbai

Gurugram

Guwahati

Gwalior

Rajkot

    

FAQs

  • Who is eligible to appear for CLAT exam 2025?
    +
    The candidates who have completed class 12th or appearing this year or equivalent in any stream from a recognised board can appear for CLAT 2025 Exam. Candidates must note that in order to apply they should have scored minimum 45 percentage marks in Class 12th. This is only applicable for General/ OBC / PWD / NRI / PIO / OCI categories.
  • What is the full form of CLAT exam?
    +
    The full form of CLAT is the Common Law Admission Test. CLAT is a law entrance exam which is conducted every year for the admission to national law universities in India.
  • What law courses are offered via CLAT exam?
    +
    By cracking CLAT 2022, the students can take admission in various UG and PG law courses including- BA LLB, BBA LLB, BSc LLB, BCom LLB, LLM specialization etc.
  • What is CLAT 2025 exam date?
    +
    CLAT 2025 exam will be held on December 1, 2024, The exam shall be held in over 133 exam centres across India for admission to UG & PG courses.

