Bihar STET 2025 Apply Online Ends Soon - Fill Application Form Before September 27 at cdn3.digialm.com

By Meenu Solanki
Sep 23, 2025, 18:06 IST

Bihar STET 2025 Apply Online process will end on September 27. Aspirants who are yet to apply can complete and submit their Bihar STET 2025 Online Forms at secondary.biharboardonline.com. Check age limit, selection process, important dates, fees and direct registration link here.

Bihar STET 2025 Apply Online
Bihar STET 2025 Apply Online

Bihar STET 2025 Apply Online: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will soon close the application process for the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025. Candidates who have not yet applied can submit their applications through the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com. The last date to apply online is September 27. Earlier, applications were to be submitted via secondary.biharboardonline.com; however, this year the officials have made the process easier by launching a dedicated website – bsebstet.org.

Aspirants applying for Bihar STET 2025 are advised to complete the application form carefully and check the eligibility criteria, required documents, and fee details before submission.

Bihar STET 2025 Highlights

Bihar STET is a state-level eligibility test conducted annually to determine candidates’ eligibility for teaching posts in secondary (Classes 9-10) and higher secondary (Classes 11-12) schools. It is divided into two parts: Paper 1 for Secondary level teachers (Class 9-10) and Paper 2 for Higher Secondary level teachers (Class 11-12). 

STET Bihar 2025 Exam Summary

Conducting Board

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)

Exam Name

Bihar Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (STET-2025)

Mode of Exam

Online

Registration Dates

19th to 27th September 2025

Papers

Paper 1- Class 9 to 10

Paper 2- Class 11 to 12

Job Location

Bihar

Official Website

secondary.biharboardonline.com

Also, check: Bihar STET Previous Year Question Paper

Bihar STET 2025 Online Form

BSEB released the Bihar STET 2025 application form on September 19. Candidates can submit their application forms till September 27. It is important to note that no forms will be accepted after the deadline.

Bihar STET Apply Online 2025 Link

The online application link for BSEB Bihar STET Exam 2025 will remain active till September 27. Those who are yet to submit their applications can click on the direct link provided below.

Direct Link to Apply Online for Bihar STET 2025

How to Apply Online for Bihar STET

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) at secondary.biharboardonline.com or bsebstet.org. 

Step 2: If you are a new user, complete the registration form to generate user ID and password.

Step 3: Login to your account.

Step 4: Fill in the application form

Step 5: Upload the requisite documents in the prescribed format and size.

Step 6: Review all the details carefully before submitting the application form.

Step 7: Pay the application fee.

Step 8: Download the confirmation page for future references.

Bihar STET 2025 Application Fee

For General and OBC candidates, the Bihar STET Form Fee is Rs. 960 for Paper I and Rs. 1440 for Paper II. Meanwhile, candidates from the SC, ST, and differently-abled categories are required to pay Rs. 760 for Paper I and Rs. 1140 for Paper II. The application fee for Bihar STET exam must be paid online.

Category

Paper I

Paper II

General/ OBC

Rs. 960

Rs. 1440

SC/ST/Diff. Abled Person

Rs. 760

Rs. 1140

