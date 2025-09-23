Bihar STET 2025 Apply Online Ends Soon - Fill Application Form Before September 27 at cdn3.digialm.com

Bihar STET 2025 Apply Online: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will soon close the application process for the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025. Candidates who have not yet applied can submit their applications through the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com. The last date to apply online is September 27. Earlier, applications were to be submitted via secondary.biharboardonline.com; however, this year the officials have made the process easier by launching a dedicated website – bsebstet.org.

Aspirants applying for Bihar STET 2025 are advised to complete the application form carefully and check the eligibility criteria, required documents, and fee details before submission.

Bihar STET 2025 Highlights

Bihar STET is a state-level eligibility test conducted annually to determine candidates’ eligibility for teaching posts in secondary (Classes 9-10) and higher secondary (Classes 11-12) schools. It is divided into two parts: Paper 1 for Secondary level teachers (Class 9-10) and Paper 2 for Higher Secondary level teachers (Class 11-12).