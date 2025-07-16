What is NEEEV? Young Entrepreneurs In Schools: Check Details Here

NEEEV Initiative by Delhi Government: NEEEV stands for New Era of Entrepreneurial Ecosystem & Vision. The initiative is launched by the Delhi Government for students in classes 8th to 12th, aiming to build entrepreneurial thinking, financial awareness and digital skills. Students will be able to get that entrepreneurial training via many courses.
Why Did Delhi Start NEEEV?
It is a replacement for earlier programs like Business Blasters and the Happiness Curriculum, which brings a fresh focus on getting hands-on knowledge for real-world skills.
This aligns with India’s NEP 2020, which encourages experimental and skill-based education for all.
How does NEEEV work?
Weekly Sessions: Students will be provided with weekly sessions that include real-world practicals and experiments, and no dull theory.
Speaker Series (‘NEEEV Dialogue’): Many experienced entrepreneurs and industry experts will visit the schools and share their success stories with children.
Innovation Councils: Each school will form a School Innovation Council that will be taken care of by the principal and linkages at the zone and district levels for smooth operation.
Startup Stormers Competition: Students will create some of their startup ideas, and the winners will get ₹20,000 to launch their ventures for their prototype.
Tools and Resources Used
Students with Atal Tinkering Labs can use 3D printers, AI kits, and robotics tools to develop their projects.
With this, students will also be able to learn digital and financial literacy, which are the key skills for tomorrow’s world.
NEEEV Budget
A total of Rs 20 crores has been budgeted for NEEEV along with other language and digital updates.
The government is also enhancing school libraries, which will help the students with their startup projects.
What is the Goal of this initiative?
Spark innovation: This initiative will encourage the students to speak about their opinions and keep them at the forefront.
It will help the students to boost their confidence and let students pitch their ideas.
Students will be able to learn digital and entrepreneurial skills that are needed in today’s world.
What Lies Ahead?
The program is already rolling out for this current academic session.
Teachers are also being trained about this, and new workbooks are being developed to support the new initiatives.
NEEEV will transform the classrooms into innovation hubs. With funding tools and support from the experts, this move by the Delhi government aims to grow the next generation of young entrepreneurs.
