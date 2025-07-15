Shubhanshu Shukla Studied at the World’s Largest School in Lucknow? Check Details Here

Where Shubhanshu Shukla Studied: Shubhanshu Shukla scripted history after he became the first ISRO astronaut to travel to space and visit the International Space Station. Do you know where Subhanshu Shukla completed his schooling? Let’s check here.
City Montessori School: A Record-Breaking Institution in Lucknow
-
The world’s largest school by the number of students is located in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.
-
City Montessori School was established in 1959 by Dr. Jagdish Gandhi. He had a vision to promote world peace through education.
-
Today, the school has over 61,000 students enrolled across 20 campuses. This makes it the World’s Largest School as per Guinness World Records.
-
The school is affiliated with CISCE and the Cambridge (CAIE) boards.
Shubhanshu Shukla: From a CMS Classroom to Outer Space
-
Shubhanshu Shukla is a proud alumnus of CMS Aliganj Campus, Lucknow.
-
He joined the National Defence Academy (NDA) as he was deeply inspired by the 1999 Kargil War.
-
He also has a degree in B.Sc. in Computer Science. Later, the Shukla joined Indian Air Force as a fighter pilot in 2006 which made his way to becoming an ISRO astronaut.
Celebration at CMS: Proud Moments for Teachers and Students
-
The school celebrated Subhanshu’s achievement with flag hoisting ceremonies, inspiring speech and a special assembly for the students.
-
The teacher recalled Shubhanshu Shukla as a bright and disciplined student.
-
In the special interaction, Shubanshu shared with the school students how much he missed Indian food, especially halwa!
Awards and Global Recognition of CMS
-
Talking about the achievements, the City Montessori School has won the UNESCO Prize for Peace Education. It is also known for promoting values like unity, global cooperation, and academic excellence.
-
The school goes by the motto of “Jai Jagat” (Victory to the World), where it continues to nurture the students with quality education.
India’s Historic Participation in Axiom-4 Mission
-
Shubhanshu Shukla became the first Indian-origin astronaut to reach the International Space Station (ISS) in over 40 years.
-
During his 18-day space journey, he conducted various scientific experiments, psychological studies, and microgravity health research.
-
The mission also played an important role in supporting India’s Gaganyaan human spaceflight program.
Other Related Links
Difference Between Climate Change and Global Warming
Top 5 Best Gaming Apps to Improve Coding Skills in Children
Top 10 Tricks to Learn Multiplication Tables Fast for Kids
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation