Difference Between Climate Change and Global Warming: Many people use Climate Change and Global Warming together if they mean the same thing. The students need to understand the meaning of each term. This article explains the difference simply, along with easy comparisons and examples.

What Is Global Warming?

Global Warming means the rise in Earth’s temperature due to an increase in greenhouse gases. It mostly focuses on the temperature rise caused by human activities, which include burning fossil fuels, cutting down forests (deforestation), and increasing industrial and vehicle emissions.

Important Point To Note: Global warming is just one part of climate change.

What Is Climate Change?

Climate Change refers to long-term changes in weather patterns over a long period. This includes rising temperatures, changes in rainfall, melting glaciers and ice caps, stronger hurricanes or cyclones, droughts or floods in new regions.