Difference Between Climate Change and Global Warming

Climate Change and Global Warming: Many students may not be aware of the distinction between global warming and climate change. Don’t worry, as we have got you covered. Read this article to know.

ByAkshita Jolly
Jul 15, 2025, 12:56 IST

Difference Between Climate Change and Global Warming: Many people use Climate Change and Global Warming together if they mean the same thing. The students need to understand the meaning of each term. This article explains the difference simply, along with easy comparisons and examples. 

What Is Global Warming?

Global Warming means the rise in Earth’s temperature due to an increase in greenhouse gases. It mostly focuses on the temperature rise caused by human activities, which include burning fossil fuels, cutting down forests (deforestation), and increasing industrial and vehicle emissions.

Important Point To Note: Global warming is just one part of climate change.

What Is Climate Change?

Climate Change refers to long-term changes in weather patterns over a long period. This includes rising temperatures, changes in rainfall, melting glaciers and ice caps, stronger hurricanes or cyclones, droughts or floods in new regions. 

Important Note: Climate change is caused by both natural and human-made factors.

Difference between Climate Change and Global Warming

To understand the two terms more easily, we are providing the table below for the students: 

Feature

Global Warming

Climate Change

Definition

Rise in Earth’s average temperature

Long-term changes in Earth’s climate/weather patterns

Focus Area

Temperature increase only

Includes temperature, rainfall, storms, etc.

Main Cause

Greenhouse gas emissions (human-made)

Natural and human-made causes

Is it Part of the Other?

No

Yes (climate change includes global warming)

Example

The Arctic is getting warmer

Monsoon is becoming unpredictable in India

Causes of Climate Change and Global Warming

Let us first discuss the common human causes:

  • Use of plastic and non-recyclable

  • Excessive vehicle use

  • Industrial pollution

  • Burning fossil fuels

  • Deforestation

The natural causes for Climate change are as follows: 

  • Volcanic eruptions

  • Solar radiation variations

  • Ocean currents

The Key Difference Points Students Must Know

Understanding the difference is important as: 

  • Helps us to take better steps towards the future. 

  • Students can spread awareness among the friends and family. 

  • Knowing about the difference also makes the learning about geography and environment easier.

What Students Can Do To Make A Difference?

Check in the table below that how small steps can lead to a bigger impact for the good. 

Small Step

Big Impact

Use less plastic

Reduces pollution

Plant trees

Absorbs CO₂

Cycle or walk

Reduces fuel use

Save electricity

Lowers emissions

Say no to wasting water

Helps environment

In the end, we would like to conclude by saying that Global Warming is the increase in Earth’s temperature and Climate Change includes more than just rising heat. As students, we must be aware about the following terms. Let us know iif you need more differences like these. 

