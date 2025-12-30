Bihar Police SI Exam Date 2026: Check Exam Timings, Schedule, Guidelines, and More

The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has officially announced the Bihar Police SI Exam Date 2026 for Advt. No. 05/2025. The Preliminary Written Exam for Bihar Police Sub-Inspector posts will be conducted on 18 January 2026 and 21 January 2026, with two exam sessions scheduled each day. BPSSC is conducting this recruitment drive to fill 1799 Sub-Inspector vacancies in the Bihar Police Department. Candidates who have successfully registered must now focus on downloading their admit card, revising the updated syllabus, and understanding the exam pattern to boost their performance. This article provides a complete schedule of the Bihar Police SI Exam 2026. Bihar Police SI Exam Date 2026 Out BPSSC has confirmed the Bihar Police Sub-Inspector (SI) Prelims Exam Date 2026 for all registered candidates. As per the official schedule, the Bihar SI Preliminary Examination will take place on 18 January 2026 (Sunday) and 21 January 2026 (Wednesday). The exam will be conducted in two shifts each day at various allotted centres across Bihar.

Candidates must regularly visit the official website bpssc.bihar.gov.in to stay updated about the Bihar Police SI admit card release, shift timings, exam instructions, and other latest announcements. BPSSC Police SI Prelims Exam Date 2026 Overview BPSSC has officially announced the Bihar Police SI Prelims Exam Date 2026 for all aspirants preparing for the Sub-Inspector recruitment. Check the overview in the table below: Description Details Name of Recruitment Bihar Police Sub-Inspector Recruitment 2026 Advertisement Number 05/2026 Exam Type Preliminary Written Examination (Prelims) Exam Date 18 January 2026 & 21 January 2026 Exam Mode Offline (Pen & Paper Test) Official Website bpssc.bihar.gov.in Bihar Police SI Exam Timings 2026 BPSSC has released the complete Bihar Police SI Exam Schedule 2026 for the Preliminary Written Exam. The exam is set to be held on 18 January 2026 and 21 January 2026, with two shifts scheduled on both days. Candidates must strictly follow the reporting time mentioned on their admit card, as late entry will not be permitted at the examination centre.

Below is the detailed Bihar SI Prelims Exam Schedule including reporting and exam timings: Shift Reporting Time Exam Time (2 Hours) Shift 1 08:30 AM 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Shift 2 01:00 PM 02:30 PM to 04:30 PM Bihar Police SI 2026 Selection Process The Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2026 is conducted by the BPSSC through a well-structured and transparent selection process. The recruitment involves multiple stages to ensure that only deserving and physically fit candidates are selected for the Sub-Inspector post. The following are the stages for the Bihar Police SI Selection Process: Preliminary Examination Main Examination Physical Standards Test (PST) / Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Medical Examination Document Verification Bihar Police SI Exam Day Guidelines 2026

Candidates appearing for the Bihar Police SI Preliminary Exam 2026 must strictly follow the instructions provided by BPSSC. The following are the important guidelines for Bihar Police SI Exam Day: It is important to reach the exam centre well before the reporting time, as late entry will not be allowed under any circumstances.

Candidates should carry a printed admit card along with a valid photo ID proof such as Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, PAN Card, or Driving License.

Electronic gadgets like mobile phones, calculators, smartwatches, Bluetooth devices, or any other communication equipment are banned inside the examination hall. Aspirants must cooperate with the exam authorities and follow all guidelines carefully to avoid disqualification from the recruitment process. Also Check: Bihar Police SI Eligibility Criteria 2025

Bihar Police SI Syllabus 2025

Bihar Police SI Previous Year Question Papers