SBI SO Apply Online 2025 Starts for 996 Specialist Officer Post, Application Link at sbi.co.in

SBI SO Recruitment 2025 Apply Online: The State Bank of India has invited online applications for Specialist Cadre Officer 2025 Exam. A total of 996 vacancies have been announced. Graduates with relevant experience and aged between 26 and 42 years can submit their SBI SO online forms through the official website at sbi.co.in. The educational qualification and age limit varies for all post. As per the official SBI SO Notification 2025, the registration process commenced on 2 December and continue till December 23. Candidates who meet the eligible criteria are advised to fill out and submit their applications before the last date to avoid last minute rush. SBI SO Notification 2025 PDF Out SBI has released the notification to recruit eligible candidates for 996 Specialist Officer vacancies for VP Wealth (SRM), AVP Wealth (RM), and Customer Relationship Executive posts. It is released in PDF format comprising all the details related to SBI SO Recruitment 2025. The direct link to download SBI SO 2025 Notification PDF is provided below.

SBI SCO Notification 2025 PDF SBI SO Recruitment 2025 Highlights Selection process for SBI SCO exam consists of two stages: shortlisting and interview. Aspirants will be shortlisted based on the minimum qualification and experience set by the bank. SBI SO Recruitment 2025 Overview Organization State Bank of India (SBI) Cadre Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) Post Name VP Wealth (SRM), AVP Wealth (RM), and Customer Relationship Executive Vacancy 996 Mode of Application Online Registration Dates 2nd to 23rd December 2025 Selection Process Shortlisting and Interview Official Website sbi.co.in SBI SO Apply Online 2025 Link The State Bank of India has commenced the online registration process for SBI SCO 2025 exam at ssc.gov.in. All candidates willing to apply for the Specialist Cadre Officer Vacancy must fill out their applications forms and submit it before the last date. You can click on the direct link provided below to fill out their online application forms.

SBI SO Apply Online 2025 Link Direct Link SBI SO Apply Online 2025 Start & Last Date SBI has activated the SBI SCO apply online link for 996 Specialist Officer Cadre posts on 2 December. The deadline for submission of the application form is 23 December. The SBI SO Exam Date 2025 will be released in due course. SBI SCO Exam Date Events Dates SBI SO Recruitment 2025 Notification 2 December 2025 Commencement of SBI SCO Apply Online 2025 2 December 2025 Closure of registration of the application 23 December 2025 Pay Exam Fees Last Date 23 December 2025 SBI Specialist Officer Vacancy 2025 Through SBI SO Recruitment 2025, a total of 996 vacancies for VP Wealth (SRM), AVP Wealth (RM), and Customer Relationship Executive posts will be filled. The maximum number of vacancies have been announced for UR category, followed by OBC and SC. You can check the category-wise SBI SO Vacancy 2025 details here.

Name of Post Category Total SC ST OBC EWS UR VP Wealth (SRM) Regular 506 77 34 119 46 188 Backlog 15 10 17 -- -- AVP Wealth (RM) Regular 206 33 15 52 20 82 Backlog -- 4 -- -- -- Customer Relationship Executive Regular 284 47 21 73 28 115 How to Apply Online for SBI SO 2025 Exam? Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. Step 2: Click on the ‘New Registration’ provided on the homepage. Step 3: Once you have completed the registration form, you will receive a registration number and password at the provided email ID. Step 4: Log in to your account. Step 5: Fill out the application form. Step 6: Upload all the requisite documents in the prescribed size and format. Step 7: Pay the application fee, if applicable.