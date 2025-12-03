SBI SO Apply Online 2025 Starts for 996 Specialist Officer Post, Application Link at sbi.co.in

AP TET Hall Ticket 2025
SBI SCO 2025 Apply Online: The State Bank of India has started the SBI SO Apply Online process on December 2. The last date to apply online will be December 23. Find the direct SBI SO Apply Online Link here and check the application fee.

SBI SO Recruitment 2025 Apply Online: The State Bank of India has invited online applications for Specialist Cadre Officer 2025 Exam. A total of 996 vacancies have been announced. Graduates with relevant experience and aged between 26 and 42 years can submit their SBI SO online forms through the official website at sbi.co.in. The educational qualification and age limit varies for all post.

As per the official SBI SO Notification 2025, the registration process commenced on 2 December and continue till December 23. Candidates who meet the eligible criteria are advised to fill out and submit their applications before the last date to avoid last minute rush.

SBI SO Notification 2025 PDF Out

SBI has released the notification to recruit eligible candidates for 996 Specialist Officer vacancies for VP Wealth (SRM), AVP Wealth (RM), and Customer Relationship Executive posts. It is released in PDF format comprising all the details related to SBI SO Recruitment 2025. The direct link to download SBI SO 2025 Notification PDF is provided below. 

SBI SCO Notification 2025 PDF

SBI SO Recruitment 2025 Highlights

Selection process for SBI SCO exam consists of two stages: shortlisting and interview. Aspirants will be shortlisted based on the minimum qualification and experience set by the bank.

SBI SO Recruitment 2025 Overview

Organization

State Bank of India (SBI)

Cadre

Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO)

Post Name

VP Wealth (SRM), AVP Wealth (RM), and Customer Relationship Executive

Vacancy

996

Mode of Application

Online

Registration Dates

2nd to 23rd December 2025

Selection Process

Shortlisting and Interview

Official Website

sbi.co.in

SBI SO Apply Online 2025 Link

The State Bank of India has commenced the online registration process for SBI SCO 2025 exam at ssc.gov.in. All candidates willing to apply for the Specialist Cadre Officer Vacancy must fill out their applications forms and submit it before the last date. You can click on the direct link provided below to fill out their online application forms.

SBI SO Apply Online 2025 Link

Direct Link

SBI SO Apply Online 2025 Start & Last Date

SBI has activated the SBI SCO apply online link for 996 Specialist Officer Cadre posts on 2 December. The deadline for submission of the application form is 23 December. The SBI SO Exam Date 2025 will be released in due course. 

SBI SCO Exam Date

Events

Dates

SBI SO Recruitment 2025 Notification

2 December 2025

Commencement of SBI SCO Apply Online 2025

2 December 2025

Closure of registration of the application

23 December 2025

Pay Exam Fees Last Date 

23 December 2025

SBI Specialist Officer Vacancy 2025

Through SBI SO Recruitment 2025, a total of 996 vacancies for VP Wealth (SRM), AVP Wealth (RM), and Customer Relationship Executive posts will be filled. The maximum number of vacancies have been announced for UR category, followed by OBC and SC. You can check the category-wise SBI SO Vacancy 2025 details here.

Name of Post

Category

Total

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

UR

VP Wealth (SRM)

 

Regular

506

77

34

119

46

188

Backlog

15

10

17

--

--

AVP Wealth (RM)

 

Regular

206

33

15

52

20

82

Backlog

--

4

--

--

--

Customer Relationship Executive

Regular

284

47

21

73

28

115

How to Apply Online for SBI SO 2025 Exam?

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘New Registration’ provided on the homepage.

Step 3: Once you have completed the registration form, you will receive a registration number and password at the provided email ID.

Step 4: Log in to your account.

Step 5: Fill out the application form.

Step 6: Upload all the requisite documents in the prescribed size and format.

Step 7: Pay the application fee, if applicable.

Step 8: Submit the application form and download it for future reference.

SBI SO Application Fee 2025

  • General, EWS, OBC: Rs 750

  • SC/ ST/ PWD: Exempted

