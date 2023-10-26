OSSSC Forest Guard Syllabus 2023: Subject-wise Forest Guard Syllabus PDF

OSSSC Forest Guard Syllabus 2023 is set by the Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission. It comprises 7 subjects. Check out the detailed OSSSC Forest Guard Syllabus for all sections below. Also, find the direct link to download OSSSC Syllabus PDF here.

The Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission has released the syllabus of the OSSSC Forest Guard exam 2023 along with the announcement of notification. The OSSSC Forest Guard Syllabus will provide comprehensive information to candidates who are planning to appear for the OSSSC Exam 2023. The syllabus of OSSSC Forest Guard comprises 6 subjects: Arithmetic, General Knowledge, English, Computer Awareness, General Science and Odia. Aspirants must attune themselves with the detailed curriculum and exam pattern to outperform and outrank others in the exam. In this article, we have mentioned the detailed OSSSC Forest Guard Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2023 for all subjects.

OSSSC Forest Guard Syllabus 2023

The Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission has issued the recruitment notification for various posts on its website, stating the CBT exam will be held on January 07, 2024. With only a few months left, aspirants must familiarise themselves with the comprehensive OSSSC syllabus 2023 for all subjects. Having an in-depth knowledge of the curriculum and exam pattern will enable them to come up with the right preparation strategy. Check out the OSSSC syllabus 2023 for the Forest Guard post below.

OSSSC Forest Guard Exam Pattern 2023

OSSSC exam consists of 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) for 150 marks. The examination will be Computer Based Test and the duration of the examination will be two hours and 30 minutes. As per the OSSSC Recruitment Notification, the CBT exam will be conducted on January 07, 2024. Candidates can use the table below to understand the OSSSC Forest Guard exam pattern:

OSSSC Forest Guard 2023 Exam Pattern Subjects Number of Questions Total Marks Duration English 25 25 2 hours 30 minutes Odia 25 25 Arithmetic 25 25 General Knowledge 25 25 Computer Knowledge 25 25 General Science 25 25

OSSSC Forest Guard Syllabus 2023 Subject-wise

The OSSSC Forest Guard Syllabus is divided into 6 sections, namely, Arithmetic, General Knowledge, English, Computer Awareness, General Science and Odia. Prospective candidates need to understand the subject-wise OSSSC Forest Guard Syllabus for successfully cracking the recruitment examination. Check out the subject-wise topics and subtopics mentioned in the OSSSC Recruitment 2023 Notification in the table below.

OSSSC Forest Guard Syllabus 2023 Subject Topic English Completion Error Correction Transformation Prepositions Synonyms Antonyms Active and Passive Voice Substitution Sentence Arrangement Fill in the blanks Spotting Errors Para Completion Joining Sentences Error Correction Sentence Improvement Spelling Test Substitution Passage Completion Idioms and Phrases Sentence Arithmetic SI & CI Probability Time and Work Partnership Ratio and Proportion Boats and Streams Simple Interest Time and Distance Problems on Trains Measurement Percentages Simple Equations Averages Profit and Loss Simplification and Approximation General Awareness Indian Constitution and its features Central and State Legislature Executive & Local Government Institutions Judicial Institutions History Geography Culture & Economy Current Affairs (National and International Days, Events etc.) Computer Memory Computer Software and Hardware Types of Computers MS Windows, MS Word & MS Excel. Etc. Computer Networks Cybersecurity Internet and its uses Computer Architecture Shortcut Keys General Science Chemistry Biology Physics Scientific Inventions and Discoveries Odia Grammar Comprehension Translation, etc

Books to Cover Forest Guard Syllabus

OSSSC Forest Guard Syllabus is very vast and covers a wide range of topics. Thus, referring to the right set of books is very important to crack the exam. Moreover, having the best books for the OSSSC Forest Guard 2023 exam ensures comprehensive coverage of the syllabus and helps in developing a clear understanding of the concepts and techniques needed to excel in the exam. Listed below are the books that you must have to prepare for the Odisha Forest Guard exam.