OSSSC Forest Guard Syllabus 2023: Subject-wise Forest Guard Syllabus PDF

OSSSC Forest Guard Syllabus 2023 is set by the Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission. It comprises 7 subjects. Check out the detailed OSSSC Forest Guard Syllabus for all sections below. Also, find the direct link to download OSSSC Syllabus PDF here.

Check out the subject-wise OSSSC Forest Guard Syllabus 2023 here.

The Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission has released the syllabus of the OSSSC Forest Guard exam 2023 along with the announcement of notification. The OSSSC Forest Guard Syllabus will provide comprehensive information to candidates who are planning to appear for the OSSSC Exam 2023. The syllabus of OSSSC Forest Guard comprises 6 subjects: Arithmetic, General Knowledge, English, Computer Awareness, General Science and Odia. Aspirants must attune themselves with the detailed curriculum and exam pattern to outperform and outrank others in the exam. In this article, we have mentioned the detailed OSSSC Forest Guard Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2023 for all subjects.

OSSSC Forest Guard Syllabus 2023

The Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission has issued the recruitment notification for various posts on its website, stating the CBT exam will be held on January 07, 2024. With only a few months left, aspirants must familiarise themselves with the comprehensive OSSSC syllabus 2023 for all subjects. Having an in-depth knowledge of the curriculum and exam pattern will enable them to come up with the right preparation strategy. Check out the OSSSC syllabus 2023 for the Forest Guard post below.

OSSSC Forest Guard Exam Pattern 2023

OSSSC exam consists of 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) for 150 marks. The examination will be Computer Based Test and the duration of the examination will be two hours and 30 minutes. As per the OSSSC Recruitment Notification, the CBT exam will be conducted on January 07, 2024. Candidates can use the table below to understand the OSSSC Forest Guard exam pattern:

OSSSC Forest Guard 2023 Exam Pattern

Subjects

Number of Questions

Total Marks

Duration

English

25

25

2 hours 30 minutes

Odia

25

25

Arithmetic

25

25

General Knowledge

25

25

Computer Knowledge

25

25

General Science

25

25

OSSSC Forest Guard Syllabus 2023 Subject-wise

The OSSSC Forest Guard Syllabus is divided into 6 sections, namely, Arithmetic, General Knowledge, English, Computer Awareness, General Science and Odia. Prospective candidates need to understand the subject-wise OSSSC Forest Guard Syllabus for successfully cracking the recruitment examination. Check out the subject-wise topics and subtopics mentioned in the OSSSC Recruitment 2023 Notification in the table below.

OSSSC Forest Guard Syllabus 2023

Subject

Topic

English

Completion

Error Correction

Transformation

Prepositions

Synonyms Antonyms

Active and Passive Voice

Substitution

Sentence Arrangement

Fill in the blanks

Spotting Errors

Para Completion

Joining Sentences

Error Correction

Sentence Improvement

Spelling Test

Substitution

Passage Completion

Idioms and Phrases

Sentence

Arithmetic

SI & CI

Probability

Time and Work Partnership

Ratio and Proportion

Boats and Streams

Simple Interest

Time and Distance

Problems on Trains

Measurement

Percentages

Simple Equations

Averages

Profit and Loss

Simplification and Approximation

General Awareness

Indian Constitution and its features

Central and State Legislature

Executive & Local Government Institutions

Judicial Institutions

History

Geography

Culture & Economy

Current Affairs (National and International Days, Events etc.)

Computer

Memory

Computer Software and Hardware

Types of Computers

MS Windows, MS Word & MS Excel. Etc.

Computer Networks

Cybersecurity

Internet and its uses

Computer Architecture

Shortcut Keys

General Science

Chemistry

Biology

Physics

Scientific Inventions and Discoveries

Odia

Grammar

Comprehension

Translation, etc

Also, read:

Books to Cover Forest Guard Syllabus

OSSSC Forest Guard Syllabus is very vast and covers a wide range of topics. Thus, referring to the right set of books is very important to crack the exam. Moreover, having the best books for the OSSSC Forest Guard 2023 exam ensures comprehensive coverage of the syllabus and helps in developing a clear understanding of the concepts and techniques needed to excel in the exam. Listed below are the books that you must have to prepare for the Odisha Forest Guard exam.

Subject

Books

Author/ Publication

Arithmetic

Fast Track Objective Arithmetic 

Rajesh Verma

Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations

R S Aggarwal

General Knowledge

Lucent General Knowledge

Dr. Binay Karna

General Knowledge

Manohar Pandey/Arihant Experts

General Science

Quick General Science for Competitive Exams

Disha Experts

Science and Technology

Neeraj Nachiketa

English

Word Power Made Easy

Norman Lewis

Objective General English

SP Bakshi

Computer Awareness

Computer Knowledge

Shikha Agrawal

Objective Computer Awareness

Arihant Experts

FAQ

What are the important topics covered in OSSSC Forest Guard Syllabus 2023?

OSSSC Forest Guard Syllabus comprises several important topics. You can check out the important topics above.

What is OSSSC Forest Guard Syllabus?

OSSSC Forest Guard Syllabus is prescribed by the Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission in its official notification. It comprises 6 subjects, namely, Arithmetic, General Science, General Knowledge, English, Computer Awareness and Odia.

