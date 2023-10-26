OSSSC Forest Guard Syllabus 2023: Subject-wise Forest Guard Syllabus PDF

The Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission has released the syllabus of the OSSSC Forest Guard exam 2023 along with the announcement of notification. The OSSSC Forest Guard Syllabus will provide comprehensive information to candidates who are planning to appear for the OSSSC Exam 2023. The syllabus of OSSSC Forest Guard comprises 6 subjects: Arithmetic, General Knowledge, English, Computer Awareness, General Science and Odia. Aspirants must attune themselves with the detailed curriculum and exam pattern to outperform and outrank others in the exam. In this article, we have mentioned the detailed OSSSC Forest Guard Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2023 for all subjects.
OSSSC Forest Guard Syllabus 2023
The Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission has issued the recruitment notification for various posts on its website, stating the CBT exam will be held on January 07, 2024. With only a few months left, aspirants must familiarise themselves with the comprehensive OSSSC syllabus 2023 for all subjects. Having an in-depth knowledge of the curriculum and exam pattern will enable them to come up with the right preparation strategy. Check out the OSSSC syllabus 2023 for the Forest Guard post below.
OSSSC Forest Guard Exam Pattern 2023
OSSSC exam consists of 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) for 150 marks. The examination will be Computer Based Test and the duration of the examination will be two hours and 30 minutes. As per the OSSSC Recruitment Notification, the CBT exam will be conducted on January 07, 2024. Candidates can use the table below to understand the OSSSC Forest Guard exam pattern:
|OSSSC Forest Guard 2023 Exam Pattern
|
Subjects
|
Number of Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Duration
|
English
|
25
|
25
|
2 hours 30 minutes
|
Odia
|
25
|
25
|
Arithmetic
|
25
|
25
|
General Knowledge
|
25
|
25
|
Computer Knowledge
|
25
|
25
|
General Science
|
25
|
25
OSSSC Forest Guard Syllabus 2023 Subject-wise
The OSSSC Forest Guard Syllabus is divided into 6 sections, namely, Arithmetic, General Knowledge, English, Computer Awareness, General Science and Odia. Prospective candidates need to understand the subject-wise OSSSC Forest Guard Syllabus for successfully cracking the recruitment examination. Check out the subject-wise topics and subtopics mentioned in the OSSSC Recruitment 2023 Notification in the table below.
|
OSSSC Forest Guard Syllabus 2023
|
Subject
|
Topic
|
English
|
Completion
Error Correction
Transformation
Prepositions
Active and Passive Voice
Substitution
Sentence Arrangement
Fill in the blanks
Spotting Errors
Para Completion
Joining Sentences
Error Correction
Sentence Improvement
Spelling Test
Substitution
Passage Completion
Idioms and Phrases
Sentence
|
Arithmetic
|
SI & CI
Probability
Time and Work Partnership
Ratio and Proportion
Boats and Streams
Simple Interest
Time and Distance
Problems on Trains
Measurement
Percentages
Simple Equations
Averages
Profit and Loss
Simplification and Approximation
|
General Awareness
|
Indian Constitution and its features
Central and State Legislature
Executive & Local Government Institutions
Judicial Institutions
History
Geography
Culture & Economy
Current Affairs (National and International Days, Events etc.)
|
Computer
|
Memory
Computer Software and Hardware
Types of Computers
MS Windows, MS Word & MS Excel. Etc.
Computer Networks
Cybersecurity
Internet and its uses
Computer Architecture
Shortcut Keys
|
General Science
|
Chemistry
Biology
Physics
Scientific Inventions and Discoveries
|
Odia
|
Grammar
Comprehension
Translation, etc
Books to Cover Forest Guard Syllabus
OSSSC Forest Guard Syllabus is very vast and covers a wide range of topics. Thus, referring to the right set of books is very important to crack the exam. Moreover, having the best books for the OSSSC Forest Guard 2023 exam ensures comprehensive coverage of the syllabus and helps in developing a clear understanding of the concepts and techniques needed to excel in the exam. Listed below are the books that you must have to prepare for the Odisha Forest Guard exam.
|
Subject
|
Books
|
Author/ Publication
|
Arithmetic
|
Fast Track Objective Arithmetic
|
Rajesh Verma
|
Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations
|
R S Aggarwal
|
General Knowledge
|
Lucent General Knowledge
|
Dr. Binay Karna
|
General Knowledge
|
Manohar Pandey/Arihant Experts
|
General Science
|
Quick General Science for Competitive Exams
|
Disha Experts
|
Science and Technology
|
Neeraj Nachiketa
|
English
|
Word Power Made Easy
|
Norman Lewis
|
Objective General English
|
SP Bakshi
|
Computer Awareness
|
Computer Knowledge
|
Shikha Agrawal
|
Objective Computer Awareness
|
Arihant Experts