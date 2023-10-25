OSSSC Forest Guard Jobs 2023 Apply for 2712 Vacancies

OSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 2712 Forester and other Vacancies

OSSSC Recruitment 2023 Notification is released for Livestock Inspector, Forester and Forest Guard posts. The official released the OSSSC Forest Guard Notification PDF on its official website, announcing 2712 vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms before the last date i.e. 25 November.

Get all the details of OSSSC Forest Guard, Forester, and Livestock Inspector Recruitment 2023 here.
Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the recruitment notification for various posts like Livestock Inspector, Forester and Forest Guard. Prospective candidates meeting the eligibility criteria can submit their application forms between 26 October and 25 November. Those interested in applying are advised to check the eligibility criteria, age limits, selection procedures, as well as important dates mentioned below. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2712 posts.

OSSSC Recruitment 2023

Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has invited applications for the 2712 posts. Candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria can apply online through the official website of OSSSC at osssc.gov.in.

OSSSC Notification 2023 PDF

OSSSC Recruitment 2023 Overview

Conducting Body

Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC)

Post name

Livestock Inspector, Forester and Forest Guard

Vacancy

2712

Registration begins on

26 October

Last date to apply online

25 November

Official Website

osssc.gov.in

OSSSC Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have passed the High School Certificate Examination (10+) from a recognised Board or Institution. Furthermore, they should fall within the age bracket of 18 to 38 years. The eligibility criteria for OSSSC Recruitment 2023 differ from post to post. Hence, you are advised to go through the official notification to know more about it.

cyber securit

OSSSC Vacancy 2023

A total of 2712 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process. Out of these 1,677 vacancies are reserved for Forest Guard post, 719 are for Livestock Inspector and 316 for Forester post.

Post Name

Total

Livestock Inspector

719

Forester

316

Forest Guard

1677

How to Apply Online for OSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2023

Candidates can apply for the OSSSC Recruitment 2023 by following the simple steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of OSSSC at osssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the apply online link provided on the homepage.

Step 3: Register yourself to generate login credentials.

Step 4: Enter the registration ID and password you received on the email ID.

Step 5: Fill in the application form and upload all the documents.

Step 6: Cross-check all the filled details.

Step 7: Submit the OSSSC Recruitment 2023 form and take a printout for future reference.

OSSSC Recruitment 2023 Selection Process

The selection process of the candidates involves two stages: Written Examination, PET/PST and Document Verification. Candidates need to clear all the stages to get the job.

FAQ

What is the age limit for OSSSC Recruitment 2023?

The age limit for OSSSC Recruitment 2023 is 18 to 38 years.

How many OSSSC Forest Guard vacancies have been announced?

A total of 1677 vacancies have been announced for the post of Forest Guard.

What is the last date to apply online for OSSSC Recruitment 2023?

The last date for the submission of the application form for OSSSC Recruitment 2023 is 25 November. The registration process will commence on 26 October.

