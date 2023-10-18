IOCL Recruitment 2023 Notification Out, Apply Online for 1720 Apprentice Posts

IOCL Recruitment 2023 Notification is released for 1720 Technician and Trade Apprentices posts. The registration process will begin on October 21. Get all the details regarding IOCL Recruitment 2023 here, including, vacancy distribution, eligibility criteria, selection process etc.

Get all the details of IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 here.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has issued the notification for the recruitment of Technician Apprentice and Trade Apprentice posts. A total of 1720 vacancies are to be filled in IOCL through this recruitment process. The registration for IOCL Recruitment 2023 will commence on 21 October. Candidates will be able to submit their online application form till 20 November 2023.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 through the official website at iocl.com. They must ace the written examination to get recruited as a Technician or Trade Apprentice. The post-wise vacancy details, eligibility criteria, important dates, registration process and other details have been discussed below.

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment Notification 2023

The notification for the IOCL Recruitment 2023 has been released to fill 1720 vacancies for the posts of Trade and Technician Apprentice. Candidates must go through the official notification released by the authorities to get all the information pertaining to IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 such as important dates, syllabus, eligibility criteria, age limit, selection process, exam day guidelines and other details. The direct link to download IOCL Recruitment Notification PDF is shared below.

IOCL Notification 2023 PDF

IOCL Recruitment 2023 Overview Conducting Body Indian Oil Corporation Limited Post Name Technician Apprentices and Trade Apprentices Vacancies 1720 Application Mode Online Apply Online Starts on 21 October Last Date to Submit IOCL Application Form 2023 20 November Selection Process Written Exam Document Verification Official Website iocl.com

Also, check:

IOCL Apprentice 2023 Vacancy

Though IOCL Recruitment 2023, a total of 1720 Trade Apprentice and Technician Apprentice vacancies are to be filled out. Check out the post-wise IOCL Vacancy 2023 in the table below.

IOCL Trade and Technician Apprentice Vacancy 2023 Posts Number of Vacancies Trade Apprentice – Attendant Operator (Chemical Plant) Discipline – Chemical 421 Technician Apprentice Discipline – Chemical 345 Technician Apprentice Discipline – Electrical 244 Trade Apprentice (Fitter) Discipline – Mechanical 189 Technician Apprentice Discipline – Mechanical 169 Trade Apprentice (Boiler) Discipline – Mechanical 59 Technician Apprentice Discipline Instrumentation 93 Trade Apprentice Secretarial Assistant 79 Trade Apprentice Accountant 39 Trade Apprentice Data Entry Operator (Fresher Apprentices) 49 Trade Apprentice Data Entry Operator (Skill Certificate Holders) 33

IOCL Eligibility Criteria 2023

In order to meet IOCL eligibility criteria, candidates should be aged between 18 to 24 years. However, the educational qualifications differ from post to post. Go through the official IOCL Notification PDF to know the eligibility criteria in detail.

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Apply Online

The officials will activate the IOCL Apprentice Apply Online link on 21 October on its official website. The last date for the submission of application form will be 20 November 2023. Candidates are advised to provide accurate information in the application form to avoid cancellation of their candidature. Here’s a step-by-step process to apply online for IOCL Recruitment 2023.

Steps to Apply Online for IOCL Trade and Technician Recruitment

Step 1: Visit the official website of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) at iocl.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the What's New section and click on the link that reads, 'Notification for Engagement of 1720 Trade/ Technician/ Apprentice under the Apprentice Act.'.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new webpage. Click on apply online link.

Step 4: Fill out the application form, upload all the requisite scanned documents and pay the application fees.

Step 5: Review the details that you have entered before submitting the IOCL Apprentice Application Form 2023.

Step 6: Download and take out its printout for future reference.

Also, read: