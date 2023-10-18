SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2023 Released at ssc.nic.in, Download Link Here

SSC CGL Admit Card 2023 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission on its official website - ssc.nic.in. The exam is scheduled to be held on 26 and 27 October 2023. Find the direct link to download SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2023 for all regions here.

Get the direct link to download region wise SSC CGL Tier 2 Hall Ticket here.

The Staff Selection Commission has released the admit card for SSC CGL Tier 2 exam on its official website. Aspirants can download the SSC CGL Tier 2 admit card by logging into the official website ssc.nic.in or by visiting their regional SSC websites.

As per the official notice, the tier 2 exam will be conducted on 26 and 27 October 2023. Candidates who have cleared the tier 1 exam are advised to visit the online application portal and log in to download their SSC CGL Tier 2 admit card 2023. The login ID and password which the aspirants used at the time of their registration shall be used to download their hall tickets.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2023 Out

According to the SSC CGL Result, 71112 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Tier 2 exam. Prospective candidates are advised to download their hall tickets before the SSC CGL Tier 2 exam date, or they won't be allowed to enter the examination hall. The direct link to download the SSC CGL Admit Card 2023 Tier 2 is provided below for your reference.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2023 Download Link

Find the region-wise SSC CGL Admit Card links below.

How to Download SSC CGL Admit Card 2023?

The commission releases admit card for each region separately. As of now, the commission has released the admit card for NER, MPR and NWR regions. Here are some steps that you can follow to download the SSC CGL Admit Card.

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in or click on the direct link shared above.

Step 2: Go to the admit card tab and select your region.

Step 3: You will be redirected to the regional website. Click on the 'SSC CGL Admit Card Download Link'.

Step 4: Enter your login credentials and select the preferred city that you opted for at the time of registration.

Step 5: Your SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and take out its printout for future reference.

Also, check:

How to Retrieve ID and Password to Download SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2023?

Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials handy while downloading the SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2023. In case candidates forget the enrollment ID and password, aspirants can follow the below-mentioned instructions to retrieve the credentials.

Step 1: Go to the official website of SSC.

Step 2: Click on the 'Forget Registration ID and Password' link under the login option on the homepage.

Step 3: One Time Password will be sent on your email ID.

Step 4: Follow the instructions to reset the login credentials.