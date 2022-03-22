SSC CGL Admit Card 2022 Soon: Check Your Tier 1 Application Status @sscsr.gov.in

SSR SR has released the Application Status at sscsr.gov.in. SSC CGL Admit Card Soon on SSC NR, SSC SR, SSC WR, SSC ER, SSC KKR, SSC NWR, SSCMPR, and SSC NER.

SSC CGL Admit Card 2022: The staff Selection Commission is conducting SSC CGL Exam for the year 2021-22 from 11 April 2022 to 21 April 2022 at various centers of the country. If you have submitted for the SSC CGL Online Application between 23 December 2021 to 23 January 2022, then you can check your Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam Application Status from this page. SSC SR has activated the link for SSC CGL Application Status 2022 on its website - sscsr.gov.in.

SSC CGL Admit Card Link 2022

SSC is also expected to release the admit card link for SSC CGL 2022 on its regional websites including SSC NR, SSC SR, SSC WR, SSC ER, SSC KKR, SSC NWR, SSCMPR, and SSC NER. We will provide you with SSC CGL Admit Card Download on this once available.

SSC Region SSC CGL Admit Card Link 2022 SSC CGL Application Link 2022 SSC Website SSC Southern Region SSC SR CGL Admit Card SSC SR CGL Application Status sscsr.gov.in

How to Download SSC CGL Admit Card 2022 ?

Step 1: Go to the official website of the SSC Region. For example - sscnr.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find the link to download the admit card. Click on the link

Step 3: Provide your registration number and Date of Birth. You can also use your name, Father's Name and DOB if you don't the registration number

Step 4: Download SSC CGL Admit Card 2022

SSC CGL Exam will be held in online mode. You will be given questions in 4 parts i.e. General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Language and Comprehension. There will be 25 questions in each part which will of 50 marks. The test has to be completed in 1 hour.

It is to be noted that there will be negative marking in SSC CGL 2022 Tier 1 Exam. 0.5 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

The selection of the candidates for SSC CGL 2022 will be done on the basis of:

SSC CGL Tier 1 SSC CGL Tier 2 SSC CGL Tier 3 SSC CGL Tier 4

SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2022 will be uploaded on the SSC website - ssc.nic.in after the exam. The candidates will be invited for submitting objections if any.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2022 shall also be available on SSC Official website in a PDF format consisting. Those who qualify in the exam will be called for SSC CGL Tier 2 2022.

Selected candidates will be recruited for central government posts including SI, Tax Assistant C, UDC, Assistant, Accountant, Auditor, JSO, Inspector, ASO, Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer etc.