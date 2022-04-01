SSC NWR CGL Admit Card 2022 (Out) @sscnwr.org, Download Tier 1 Call Letter Here

SSC NWR Admit Card CGL 2022 has been uploaded by Staff Selection Commission, North Western Region (NWR) at the website - sscnwr.org. Along with the admit card, SSC NWR Application Status Link is activated by the commission. Candidates can download NWR Admit Card by clicking on SSC NWR CGL Admit Card provided on the homepage of SSC NWR.

SSC NWR CGL Admit Card Download Link

How to Download SSC NWR CGL Admit Card 2022 ?

Go to the official website of SSC NWR Click on the link ‘STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR COMBINED GRADUATE LEVEL(TIER-I) EXAM. 2021 TO BE HELD FROM 11/04/2022 TO 21/04/2022’ Now, all read all the instructions popping on the page and mark tick. Provide your ‘Registered ID/Roll No’ and ‘Date of Birth’ Else enter ‘Name, Mother's Name’ and ‘Date of Birth’ if you don’t know your registration number Download SSC CGL Admit Card 2022

SSC NWR CGL Exam will be conducted from 11 April to 21 April 2022. The candidates should note that while sitting in the examination, they must have an original photo identity card that has the same date of birth as it is printed on the entry certificate.

Candidates of birth are not given in the original photo official identity card, then the candidate must have an additional government original certificate as proof of their date of birth. If the date of birth mentioned in the original photo identity card / official certificate issued as proof of admission certificate and date of birth does not match, then the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the examination.