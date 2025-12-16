CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Check Chapter-Wise List of Deleted Topics

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued the CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Deleted Syllabus for the Academic Session 2025–26, detailing the specific units and topics removed or rationalized from the curriculum. This revised syllabus is essential for students preparing for the 2026 board examinations in Business Studies, as it clearly defines the content they need to focus on. The rationalization aims to reduce the academic burden on students and ensure the curriculum emphasizes only the most relevant and core concepts, aligning with current educational objectives. Students and educators should consult the official document for a precise understanding of these curriculum changes.

Students should consult the most recent syllabus for the upcoming exams to ensure success and improved learning. The accompanying table clearly outlines the chapters and corresponding page numbers from which content has been deleted.

Business Studies 1 Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/ Chapters Chapter 3: Business Environment 87–88 91–92 Impact of Government Policy Changes on Business and Industry, with Special Reference to Adoption of the Policies of Liberalisation, Privatisation and Globalisation Chapter 7: Directing 188–190 204 Qualities of a Good Leader Chapter 8: Controlling 214–221 223 Techniques of Controlling Business Studies 2 Chapter 10: Financial Market 252–275 Full Chapter

CBSE Class 12 Deleted Syllabus 2025-26

To prepare effectively and achieve high scores in the CBSE Class 12 Business Studies board examination, students must have a thorough grasp of the CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Deleted Syllabus 2025–26. It is crucial for students to focus exclusively on the chapters and topics outlined in the latest CBSE curriculum. By following this revised syllabus, students can eliminate confusion, lighten their study load, streamline their revision schedule, reinforce foundational concepts, and ultimately boost their exam performance.