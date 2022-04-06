SSC KKR CGL Admit Card 2022 (Out) @ssckkr.kar.nic.in, Download Tier 1 Call Letter Here

SSC KKR CGL Admit Card 2022 Download: The Staff Selection Commission of Kerala Karnataka Region (KKR) has published the admit card for the computer-based test of Tier 1 for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Posts. Applicants whose application is accepted by this region can now download SSC KKR Admit Card by visiting the official website or directly through the SSC KKR CGL Admit Card Link below. They are required to use their Registration Details or Personal for downloading the SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card.

How to Download SSC KKR CGL Admit Card 2022 ?

First, visit the official website of SSC KKR

Now, you will the admit card link on the page ‘Click here to download e-Admit Card for Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2021 (Tier-I) commencing from 11/04/2022 to 21/04/2022’

At this step, you are required to provide the details and click on ‘Download Admit Card’

Now, SSC CGL Admit Card will appear on your screens

Take a print of the admit card and attend the exam

It is to be noted that the candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam venue after entry closing time. They should carry 2 latest passport-size photographs and an original valid photo identity card having the same date of birth as printed on the admit card. If the Photo ID card does not have the Date of Birth then the candidate must carry an additional certificate also in original as proof of their Date of Birth, failing which they will not be admitted for the exam. In case of any mismatch in the date of birth, the candidate will not be admitted for the exam.

SSC CGL Admit Card for Other Regions Download