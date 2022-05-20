SSC KKR CHSL Admit Card 2022: Download Link Available @ssckkr.kar.nic.in

SSC KKR CHSL Admit Card 2022 has been released by Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Karanataka Kerala Region on the official website ssckkr.kar.nic.in. Candidates can download SSC CHSL Admit Card from here.

SSC KKR CHSL Admit Card 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Karanataka Kerala Region, has released the SSC Admit Card of CHSL Exam 2022 on its website i.e. ssckkr.kar.nic.in. The commission has scheduled the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam from 24 May 2022 to 10 May 2022. Those who are appearing in the exam can download SSC KKR Admit Card and carry it to the exam centre.

We have provided the SSC KKR CHSL Admit Card Link on this page as well.

How to Download SSC KKR CHSL Admit C ard 2022 ?

Step 1: Go to the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on "Click here to download e-Admit Card for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2021 (Tier-I) commencing from 24/05/2022 to 10/06/2022"

Step 3: Provide registration number, date of birth or your name and date of birth

Step 4: Now, click on ‘Download Admit Card’

As per KKR website "Candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam venue after entry closing time. Candidates should carry 2 latest passport size photographs and an original valid photo identity card having the same date of birth as printed on the admit card. If the Photo ID card does not have the Date of Birth then the candidate must carry an additional certificate also in original as proof of their Date of Birth, failing which they will not be admitted for the exam. In case of any mismatch in the date of birth, the candidate will not be admitted for the exam."