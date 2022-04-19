SSC CHSL Admit Card 2022 (Soon): Tier 1 Application Status Released @sscsr.gov.in

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the application status on SSC SR - sscsr.gov.in. Admit Card Soon at SSC NR, SSC SR, SSC CR, SSC WR, SSC ER, SSC MPR, SSC NWR, and SSC NER.

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is conducting the Tier 1 Exam for the post of Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) from 24 May to 10 June 2022. Those who have applied for SSC CHSL Recruitment 2022 can now check whether their application is accepted or not to appear for SSC CHSL Exam 2021 on the SSC SR website -sscsr.gov.in.

SSC CHSL Admit Card Link shall also be uploaded soon on all regional websites of the commission including SSC NR, SSC SR, SSC CR, SSC WR, SSC ER, SSC MPR, SSC NWR, and SSC NER.

We have provided SSC CHSL Application Status Link in the below table:

SSC Region SSC CHSL Admit Card Download Link SSC CHSL Application Status Link SSC Southern Region (SR) SSC SR CHSL Admit Card SSC SR CHSL Application Status

How to Download SSC CHSL Admit Card 2022 ?

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC region for which you have applied. For example - ssckkr.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find the link to download the admit card

Step 3: Click on SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card Link

Step 4:You can download SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card either using your application number or your name and date of birth

Step 5:Now, take a printout of the admit card and appear for the exam

How to Check SSC CHSL Application Status 2022 ?

Step 1: Go to SSC Region Website. For example - sscsr.gov.in

Step 2: Now, click on 'Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2021 - Know the Application Status'

Step 3: Provide your 'Online Registration Number' and 'Date of Birth'

Step 4:Click on 'Know the Status of Application'

Step 5: Check your SSC Application Status

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam Pattern 2022

The exam will be conducted in online mode. The candidates will be given 100 multiple-choice questions of 2 marks each on:

Total Number of Questions Subject Marks Negative Marking 25 Questions English Language 50 marks 0.5 mark 25 Questions General Intelligence 50 marks 0.5 mark 25 Questions Quantitative Aptitude 50 marks 0.5 mark 25 Questions General Awareness 50 marks 0.5 mark

Time - 1 hour

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2022

The answer key will be uploaded on SSC website - ssc.nic.in within a month after the exam. The commission will activate the objection link for the candidates.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2022

The result will be uploaded in PDF format on the commission website containing the details of selected candidates. Those who qualify in the Tier 1 will b called for SSC CHSL Tier 2 2022. SSC CHSL Marks and Final Answer Key will be released after the declaration of the Tier 1 Result.

SSC CHSL Notification 2022 was published on 01 February 2022 for recruitment of various 10+2 posts such as LDC, PA, JSA, SA, DO etc.

The candidates must carry the printout of SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card along with an Original ID Proof and its photocopy and follow all the instructions related to COVID - 19.