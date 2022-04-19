SSC CHSL Admit Card 2022 (Soon): Tier 1 Application Status Released @sscsr.gov.in

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is conducting the Tier 1 Exam for the post of Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) from 24 May to 10 June 2022. Those who have applied for SSC CHSL Recruitment 2022 can now check whether their application is accepted or not to appear for SSC CHSL Exam 2021 on the SSC SR website -sscsr.gov.in.
SSC CHSL Admit Card Link shall also be uploaded soon on all regional websites of the commission including SSC NR, SSC SR, SSC CR, SSC WR, SSC ER, SSC MPR, SSC NWR, and SSC NER.
We have provided SSC CHSL Application Status Link in the below table:
|SSC Region
|SSC CHSL Admit Card Download Link
|SSC CHSL Application Status Link
|SSC Southern Region (SR)
|SSC SR CHSL Admit Card
|SSC SR CHSL Application Status
How to Download SSC CHSL Admit Card 2022 ?
Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC region for which you have applied. For example - ssckkr.kar.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, you will find the link to download the admit card
Step 3: Click on SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card Link
Step 4:You can download SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card either using your application number or your name and date of birth
Step 5:Now, take a printout of the admit card and appear for the exam
How to Check SSC CHSL Application Status 2022 ?
Step 1: Go to SSC Region Website. For example - sscsr.gov.in
Step 2: Now, click on 'Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2021 - Know the Application Status'
Step 3: Provide your 'Online Registration Number' and 'Date of Birth'
Step 4:Click on 'Know the Status of Application'
Step 5: Check your SSC Application Status
SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam Pattern 2022
The exam will be conducted in online mode. The candidates will be given 100 multiple-choice questions of 2 marks each on:
|Total Number of Questions
|Subject
|Marks
|Negative Marking
|25 Questions
|English Language
|50 marks
|0.5 mark
|25 Questions
|General Intelligence
|50 marks
|0.5 mark
|25 Questions
|Quantitative Aptitude
|50 marks
|0.5 mark
|25 Questions
|General Awareness
|50 marks
|0.5 mark
Time - 1 hour
SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2022
The answer key will be uploaded on SSC website - ssc.nic.in within a month after the exam. The commission will activate the objection link for the candidates.
SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2022
The result will be uploaded in PDF format on the commission website containing the details of selected candidates. Those who qualify in the Tier 1 will b called for SSC CHSL Tier 2 2022. SSC CHSL Marks and Final Answer Key will be released after the declaration of the Tier 1 Result.
SSC CHSL Notification 2022 was published on 01 February 2022 for recruitment of various 10+2 posts such as LDC, PA, JSA, SA, DO etc.
The candidates must carry the printout of SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card along with an Original ID Proof and its photocopy and follow all the instructions related to COVID - 19.