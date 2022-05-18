SSC SR CHSL Admit Card 2022 Soon: Check Southern Region Hall Ticket Updates Here

SSC SR CHSL Admit Card 2022 Soon: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon upload the admit card for the online Tier 1 exam, scheduled to be held from 24 May to 10 June 2022, for Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Posts on its website i.e. sscsr.gov.in. The admit card is expected to release four days before the exam. The candidates would be able to check their exact exam date, time and place on their admit card, once released. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for the latest updates regarding the SSC SR Admit Card. They can also check the updates through the link given below:

SSC SR CHSL Admit Card 2022 - Soon

How to Download SSC SR CHSL Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the official website of SSC SR - sscsr.gov.in Click on ‘Download e-Admission Certificate’ given against ‘Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2021’ It will redirect you to a page where you are required to read all the instructions and click on ‘Download e-Admission Certificate’ Now, Download Your SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card using your Registration Number OR Roll Number OR Name and Date of Birth Take a printout of the to admit card and bring it to the exam centre

The candidates are required to carry an original photo identity card having the same Date of Birth (including Date, Month & Year) as printed on the Admit Card at the exam centre. In case the photo identity card does not have the same Date of Birth (including Date, Month & Year) then they should bring ab additional certificate (in original) as proof of their Date of Birth.

Candidates should note that, in case of mismatch in the Date of Birth mentioned in the Admission Certificate and photo ID/the certificate brought in support of Date of Birth, the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the examination.