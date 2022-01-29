JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

SSC CHSL 2022 Recruitment Notification Next Week: Apply Online Before 7 March @ssc.nic.in, Check Exam Date

Staff Selection Commission or SSC will release SSC CHSL Exam Notification 2021-22 on 01 February 2022. Candidates can check Exam Date, Salary, Eligbility and Other Details Here.

Created On: Jan 29, 2022 15:22 IST
SSC CHSL 2022
SSC CHSL 2022

SSC CHSL 2022 Recruitment Notification: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to release the SSC CHSL Exam Notification 2021-22 on 01 February 2022 on its website - ssc.nic.in. Candidates who want to appear for SSC CHSL Exam 2022 will be required to register for the exam. SSC CHSL Online Application Link is available till 07 March 2022.

The candidates who are 12th passed and whose age is not more than 27 years are eligible for SSC CHSL Recruitment 2022

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam will be held in the month of May 2022 across the country. Candidates who would qualify in the SSC CHSL Tier 2 followed by Typing Test/ Skill Test.

Last year, approx 4726 vacancies were announced for Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA), and Data Entry Operators (DEO) Posts in various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and their Attached & Subordinate Offices.

More details on SSC CHSL 2021-22 including salary, eligibility, selection process, exam pattern, syllabus, application process are available below.

SSC CHSL 2022 Important Dates

SSC CHSL 2022 Notification Date 01 February 2022
Starting Date of SSC CHSL Online Registration 01 February 2022
Last Date of SSC CHSL Online Registration 07 March 2022
SSC CHSL Exam Date 2022 May 2022
SSC CHSL Admit Card 2022 Date 7 days before the exam

SSC CHSL 2022 Vacancy Details

  • Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)
  • Postal Assistant (PA)/Sorting Assistant (SA)
  • Data Entry Operators (DEO and Data Entry Operator, Grade ‘A’

SSC CHSL Salary 2022

  • Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA): Pay Level-2 (Rs. 19,900-63,200).
  • Postal Assistant (PA)/Sorting Assistant (SA): Pay Level-4(Rs. 25,500-81,100).
  • Data Entry Operator (DEO): Pay Level-4(Rs. 25,500-81,100) and Level-5(Rs.29,200-92,300).
  • Data Entry Operator, Grade ‘A’: Pay Level-4(Rs. 25,500-81,100).

SSC CHSL 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should be 12th class passed or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University. However, for DEO CAG Posts 12th in  Science stream with Mathematics as a subject from a recognized Board or equivalent is required.

SSC CHSL Age Limit:

18 to 27 years

Age Relaxation:

  • OBC - 3 years
  • ST/SC - 5 years
  • PH+Gen - 10 years
  • PH + OBC - 13 years
  • PH + SC/ST - 15 years
  • Ex-Servicemen (Gen) - 3 years
  • Ex-Servicemen (OBC) - 6 years
  • Ex-Servicemen (SC/ST) - 8 years

SSC CHSL 2022 Selection Process

Successful applicants will be called for:

  1. SSC CHSL Tier 1 2022 - Computer Based Examination
  2. SSC CHSL Tier 2 2022 - Descriptive Paper
  3. SSC CHSL Tier 3 2022 - Typing Test/ Skill Test

SSC CHSL Exam Pattern 2022

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam Pattern:

  • Mode of Exam - Online
  • Total Number of Questions - 100
  • Total Marks - 200
  • Subjects - English Language (25 Questions of 50 Marks), General Intelligence (25 Questions of 50 Marks), Quantitative Aptitude (25 Questions of 50 Marks), and General Awareness (25 Questions of 50 Marks).
  • Negative Marking - 0.50 marks for each wrong answer
  • Time - 1 hour (80 Minutes for candidates eligible for scribes)

SSC CHSL Syllabus 2022

The questions are expected from the following topics:

Subject Important Topic
English
  • Synonyms
  • Antonyms
  • Homonyms
  • One Word Substitution
  • Sentence Completion
  • Spotting Errors
  • Sentence Improvement
  • Idioms & Phrases
  • Spelling Test
  • Reading comprehension
  • Active/ Passive Voice of Verbs
  • Conversion into Direct/ Indirect narration
  • Shuffling of Sentence parts
  • Shuffling of Sentences in a passage
  • Cloze Passage
  • Fill in the Blanks

General Intelligence and Reasoning
  • Analogies – Semantic Analogy, Symbolic/ Number Analogy, Figural Analogy
  • Classification – Semantic Classification, Symbolic/ Number Classification, Figural Classification
  • Space Orientation
  • Venn Diagrams
  • Drawing inferences
  • Series - Semantic Series, Number Series, Figural Series
  • Problem Solving
  • Emotional and Social Intelligence
  • Word Building
  • Coding and Decoding
  • Operations - Symbolic operations, Numerical operations
  • Punched hole/ pattern–folding & Un-folding
  • Figural Pattern–folding and completion
  • Embedded Figures
  • Critical thinking

Important Quantitative Aptitude
  • Number System
  • Fundamental arithmetical operations
  • Algebra
  • Geometry
  • Mensuration
  • Trigonometry
  • Statistical Charts

General Awareness
  • Current Affairs
  • Polity
  • Geography
  • Economy and Scientific Research
  • History
  • Culture

 

SSC CHSL Tier 2 Exam Pattern 2022:

  • Mode of Exam - Offline
  • Topics - Essay Writing of 200 - 250 words Approx and Letter/Application Writing of 150-200 words Approx
  • Time - 1 Hour
  • Minimum Qualifying Marks -  33%

SSC CHSL Tier 3 2022

Typing Test for LDC/ JSA and Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant: Candidates will be given a typing test of 30 wpm in English and 30 wpm in Hindi to be completed in 10 minutes.

DEO - Candidates will be asked to type 8,000 Key Depressions per hour on a Computer  (15000 for DEO in the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India -C&AG) in 15 minutes. The printed matter in English containing about 2000-2200 key-depressions (3700-4000 for DEO in the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India - C&AG) would be given to each candidate who would enter the same in the Computer.

SSC CHSL DV 2022

All the candidates qualified for Document Verification (DV) are required to appear for DV along with the photocopies and original documents.

Important Note: Physical Standard, Physical Efficiency Tests, and Medical Standards are required for the post of Lower Division Clerk in BRO.

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2022

The commission will upload the admit card of all stages 3 to 7 days before the date of the exam on regional websites i.e. SSC NR, SSC SR, SSC WR, SSC NER, SSC ER, SSC MPR, SSC KKR, SSC NWR and SSC CR.

 

How to Apply

Candidates can apply online from 01 February to 07 March 2022.

 

 

 

 

