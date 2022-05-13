Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

SSC NER CHSL Admit Card 2022 (Out): Download North East Region Tier 1 Call Letter

SSC NER CHSL Admit Card 2022 Link has been available on sscner.org.in. Candidates can download SSC NER Admit Card Here.

Created On: May 13, 2022 16:21 IST
Modified On: May 13, 2022 16:21 IST
SSC NER CHSL Admit Card 2022

SSC NER CHSL Admit Card 2022 Download: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded the admit card and application status for Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier 1 Exam which will be held from 24 May to 10 June 2022. Candidates can download SSC NER Admit Card from the official website of the region i.e. sscner.org.in. The candidates can also download SSC CHSL Admit Card through the SSC NER CHSL Admit Card Link given below:

SSC NER CHSL Admit Card Download Link

SSC CHSL Admit Card Link for Other Regions

How to Download SSC NER CHSL Admit Card 2022 ?

  1. Visit the official website of SSC NER - sscner.org.in
  2. Click on ‘Click Here’ given against ‘Status for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2021 (TIER-I)’
  3. Enter your ‘Registration ID’, ‘Roll Number’ and Date of Birth
  4. To know your registration id, enter your full name and date of birth and then enter your registration id and date of birth to get admit card
  5. Download SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card

SSC NER Exam Pattern

Subjects

Number of

Questions and Marks

 25 Questions of 50 Marks

Part I - English Language

(Basic Knowledge)

25 Questions of 50 Marks

60 Minutes

(80 Minutes for candidates eligible for scribes)

Part II - General Intelligence

25 Questions of 50 Marks

Part III - Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill)

25 Questions of 50 Marks

Part IV - General Awareness

25 Questions of 50 Marks

 Total

100 questions of 200 Marks 

The candidate should carry their admit card along with 1 valid ID Proof.

