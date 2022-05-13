SSC NER CHSL Admit Card 2022 (Out): Download North East Region Tier 1 Call Letter

SSC NER CHSL Admit Card 2022 Link has been available on sscner.org.in. Candidates can download SSC NER Admit Card Here.

SSC NER CHSL Admit Card 2022 Download: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded the admit card and application status for Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier 1 Exam which will be held from 24 May to 10 June 2022. Candidates can download SSC NER Admit Card from the official website of the region i.e. sscner.org.in. The candidates can also download SSC CHSL Admit Card through the SSC NER CHSL Admit Card Link given below:

How to Download SSC NER CHSL Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the official website of SSC NER - sscner.org.in Click on ‘Click Here’ given against ‘Status for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2021 (TIER-I)’ Enter your ‘Registration ID’, ‘Roll Number’ and Date of Birth To know your registration id, enter your full name and date of birth and then enter your registration id and date of birth to get admit card Download SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card

SSC NER Exam Pattern

Subjects Number of Questions and Marks 25 Questions of 50 Marks Part I - English Language (Basic Knowledge) 25 Questions of 50 Marks 60 Minutes (80 Minutes for candidates eligible for scribes) Part II - General Intelligence 25 Questions of 50 Marks Part III - Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill) 25 Questions of 50 Marks Part IV - General Awareness 25 Questions of 50 Marks Total 100 questions of 200 Marks

The candidate should carry their admit card along with 1 valid ID Proof.