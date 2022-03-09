SSC CGL Exam Date and SSC CHSL Exam Date 2022 Released @ssc.nic.in. Check Tier 1 Admit Card Updates

SSC Exam Date for CGL 2022 and SSC CHSL 2022 Exam Dates has been announced by Staff Selection Commission atssc.nic.in. Candidates can check the details here.

SSC Exam Date 2022 for CHSL and CGL: On 09 March 2022, Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the Tier 1 exam dates of Combined Graduate Level 2021 and Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level 2021. As per SSC Exam Notice, SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam will be conducted from 11 April to 21 April 2022 while SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam will be conducted from 25 May to 10 June 2022.

Candidates shall be required to download the admit cards in order to appear for the exam. The admit card will be made available on the official website of SSC NR, SR, WR, ER, KKR, NWR, MPR, NER Regions for which you have applied. SSC Admit Card can be downloaded using the application details or personal details.

SSC Admit Card 2022

SSC CGL Admit Card 2022

The admit card shall be released in the last week of March to Fist week of April 2022. The candidates can check the exam date, time, and venue on their SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2022.

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2022

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card is expected in the month of May 2022. The candidates can download by visiting SSC Regional Website.

It is to be noted that, SSC Admit Card 2022 shall be issued to the candidates whose application is accepted. SSC CGL Application Status 2022 Link and SSC CHSL Application Status 2022 Link shall also be uploaded on the regional websites of SSC.

SSC Exam Pattern 2022

There will be objective type multiple choice questions

2 Marks per question will be given

0.5 marks will deducted for each wrong answer

Subject No. of Questions Marks Time General Intelligence & Reasoning 25 50 60 minutes or 1 hour General Awareness 25 50 Quantitative Aptitude 25 50 English Language and Comprehension 25 50 TOTAL 100 200

The above schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at

regular intervals for further updates.

Those who qualify in SSC Tier 1 Exam wil be called SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam 2022 and SSC CHSL Tier 2 Exam 2022.