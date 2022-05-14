SSC CR CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card 2022 (Out) @ssc-cr.org: Download Central Region Call Letter Here

SSC CR CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card 2022 has been released by Cetral Region at ssc-cr.org: Candidates can download SSC CHSL Admit Card from here.

SSC CR CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card 2022 Download: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Central has uploaded the admit card for the upcoming SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2021-22. Candidates who opted for their exam centre in UP and Bihar and whose application is accepted can download SSC CR Admit Card from its website and check their exam date, time and location. The Combined Higher Secondary Level Tier 1 is scheduled to be held from 24 May to 10 June 2022.

SSC CR CHSL Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card from the prescribed link:

How to Download SSC CHSL Admit Card 2022 ?

Go to the official website of SSC CR - ssc-cr.org Click on ‘STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR COMBINED HIGHER SECONDARY LEVEL (10+2) EXAMINATION - 2021 (TIER- I) TO BE HELD FROM 24/05/2022 TO 10/06/2022’ Read all the instructions and click on ‘ CLICK HERE TO CHECK STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD’ You are required to click ‘PROCEED’ Button If You Have Opted Your Exam Centre In UP & Bihar Enter the asked details Download SSC CHSL Admit Card 2022

Note: No candidate should download multiple admit card. In case of numerous downloads of duplicate admit cards, ssc may block you from downloading admit cards, further.

The candidate should carry an original photo identity card bearing the same date of birth (including date, month and year) as printed on the admission certificate. If the photo identity card does not have the same date of birth (including date, month and year), the candidate should carry an additional certificate (in original) as proof of their date of birth.

In case of a mismatch between the date of birth mentioned in the admission certificate and the photo ID/ certificate brought in support of the date of birth, the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the examination. The admit card should be kept safely till the final result. In case of missing, the roll number will not be given again.