SSC WR CHSL Admit Card 2022 Link Available @sscwr.net: Download From Here

SSC WR CHSL Admit Card 2022: Staff Selection Commission of Western Region, on 14 May, has issued the admit card for all the candidates who have applied for SSC CHSL Recrutiment 2022 for Mumbai Region on its website - www.sscwr.net. Such candidates can download SSC WR Admit Card by visiting the website or through SSC WR Admit Card Link provided on this page.

The candidates can also check the steps to download admit card for the Tier 1 Exam for Combined Secondary Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Posts and Other Details Here.

How to Download SSC WR CHSL Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the official website of SSC Western Region i.e. www.sscwr.net Click on the link given on the homepage - ‘STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR COMBINED HIGHER SECONDARY LEVEL (10+2) EXAMINATION - 2021 (TIER- I) TO BE HELD FROM 24/05/2022 TO 10/06/2022’ Now, you are required to read the instructions given and go to ‘ CLICK HERE TO CHECK STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD’ It will redirect you to a login page where you need to enter the registration number or your roll number or your name and your date of birth Now, click on ‘Search Now’ Download SSC CHSL Admit Card 2022

The said will be start on 24 May 2022and conclude on 10 June 2022