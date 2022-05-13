SSC NWR CHSL Admit Card 2022 (Out) @sscnwr.org: Download North Western Region Call Letter

SSC NWR CHSL Admit Card 2022 Link has been activated by the North-Western Region of the Staff Selection Commission. Those who have applied for SSC NWR CHSL Exam 2021 can download SSC NWR Admit Card by visiting the official website ( using Registered ID/Roll No /Name, Mother's Name and Date of Birth.
SSC NWR CHSL Admit Card Link is available below. Applicants can also download SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card from this link:
SSC NWR CHSL Admit Card Download Link
SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card Link for Other Regions
Let’s check the steps to download SSC NWR CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card.
How to Download SSC NWR CHSL Admit Card 2022 ?
- Go to official website of NWR - sscnwr.org
- Click on ‘STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR COMBINED HIGHER SECONDARY LEVEL (10+2) EXAMINATION - 2021 (TIER- I) TO BE HELD FROM 24/05/2022 TO 10/06/2022'
- Read all the instructions and click on 'I have read the instructions carefully and abide by the rules mentioned herein.'
- Provide your details and click on 'Search Status'
- Download SSC CHSL Admit Card
The commission will conduct the online exam of Combined Higher Secondary Level Posts Tier 1 from 25 May 2022 to 10 June 2022.