SSC NWR CHSL Admit Card 2022 (Out) @sscnwr.org: Download North Western Region Call Letter

Staff Selection Commission, North-Western Region has released the NWR CHSL Admit Card 2022 at sscnwr.org. Candidates can download SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card Here.

SSC NWR CHSL Admit Card 2022 Link has been activated by the North-Western Region of the Staff Selection Commission. Those who have applied for SSC NWR CHSL Exam 2021 can download SSC NWR Admit Card by visiting the official website ( using Registered ID/Roll No /Name, Mother's Name and Date of Birth.

SSC NWR CHSL Admit Card Link is available below. Applicants can also download SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card from this link:

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card Link for Other Regions

Let’s check the steps to download SSC NWR CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card.

How to Download SSC NWR CHSL Admit Card 2022 ?

Go to official website of NWR - sscnwr.org Click on ‘STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR COMBINED HIGHER SECONDARY LEVEL (10+2) EXAMINATION - 2021 (TIER- I) TO BE HELD FROM 24/05/2022 TO 10/06/2022' Read all the instructions and click on 'I have read the instructions carefully and abide by the rules mentioned herein.' Provide your details and click on 'Search Status' Download SSC CHSL Admit Card

The commission will conduct the online exam of Combined Higher Secondary Level Posts Tier 1 from 25 May 2022 to 10 June 2022.