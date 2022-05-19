Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

SSC ER CHSL Admit Card 2022 (Out) @sscer.org: Download Tier 1 Eastern Region Call Letter

SSC ER CHSL Admit Card 2022 has been released by Staff Selection Commission, Eastern Region at sscer.org. Candidates can Download  CHSL Tier 1 Call Letter Here.

Created On: May 19, 2022 12:39 IST
Modified On: May 19, 2022 12:40 IST
SSC ER CHSL Admit Card 2022

SSC ER CHSL Admit Card 2022 Download: Eastern Region (ER) of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded the admit card of the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam for the candidates who have applied for SSC CHSL Recruitment 2022 under West Bengal, Orrisa, Jharkhand, A&N Island, Sikkim Regions can download SSC ER Admit Card from the official website i.e. sscer.org.

SSC ER CHSL Admit Card Link is given below for the candidates. They can directly download SSC CHSL Admit Card by clicking on this link.

SSC ER CHSL Admit Card Download Link

SSC CHSL Admit Card Download Link for Other Regions

How to Download SSC ER CHSL Admit Card 2022 ?

Let’s check the steps to download the admit card from the SSC ER’s website.

Step 1: Go to the official website of SSC ER - sscer.org

Step 2: Click on ‘ Download e-Admit Card of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level (Tier-I) Examination, 2021’

Step 3:Provide either your Roll No. / Registration ID or Candidate's Name and Date of Birth

Step 4: Download SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card

The candidates should carry their admit cards along with one ID Proof at the exam centre. The exam will be conducted from 24 May to 10 June 2022. The exact date time and venue of the admit card is available in the admit card.

