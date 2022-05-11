SSC MPR CHSL Admit Card 2022 Released @sscmpr.org: Download Tier 1 Call Letter Here

SSC MPR CHSL Admit Card 2022 Download: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Madhya Pradesh Region (MPR) has uploaded the admit card along with the application status for the Combined Higher Secondary Level Tier 1 Exam 2021 which is scheduled to be held from 24 May to 10 June 2022. Candidates who have applied for this region can now download SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card by visiting the official website of MPR i.e.

How to Download SSC MPR Admit Card 2022 ?

Go to the official website of SSC MPR - sscmpr.org Click on ‘STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR COMBINED HIGHER SECONDARY LEVEL (10+2) EXAMINATION - 2021 (TIER-I) TO BE HELD FROM 24/05/2022 TO 10/06/2022’ It will redirect to a new page where you are required to enter your Roll No/Registered ID Number and Date or Birth OR Name, Father's Name and Date of Birth Click on the ‘Search Button’

Candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam venue after entry closing time. Candidates should carry 2 latest passport size photographs and an original valid photo identity card having the same date of birth as printed on the admit card. If the Photo ID card does not have the Date of Birth then the candidate must carry an additional certificate also in original as proof of their Date of Birth, failing which they will not be admitted for the exam. In case of any mismatch in the date of birth, candidate will not be admitted for the exam.