SSC NR CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card 2022 (Out) @sscnr.nic.in: Download Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam Call Letter

SSC NR CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card 2022: The staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for the computer-based exam which will be conducted from 24 May to 10 June 2022 for Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Posts. Candidates who are appearing for SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam at Rajasthan, Delhi, and Uttarakhand Centres can download SSC NR Admit Card from the official website i.e. sscnr.nic.in. They can also download SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card through SSC NR CHSL Admit Card Link provided in this article. All the details regarding the admit card such as exam date, exam time and exam centre are available in the call letter.

SSC CHSL Admit Card for Other Regions

There will be 100 questions on English Language, General Intelligence, Quantitative Aptitude and General Awareness subjects. Each section will be of 50 marks. 1 hour will be given to complete the test.

Candidate must carry an original photo identity card having the Date of Birth as printed on the Admission Certificate. If the Photo Identity Card does not have the Date of Birth then the candidate must carry an additional certificate, in original, as proof of Date of Birth. 3. In case of mismatch in the Date of Birth mentioned in the Admission Certificate and the photo ID/the certificate brought in support of the Date of Birth, the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the examination.

How to Download SSC NR CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card 2022 ?