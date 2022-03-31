SSC WR CGL Admit Card 2022 (Out) @sscwr.net: Check Application Status Here

SSC WR CGL Admit Card 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Western Region (WR) has uploaded SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card on its website - sscwr.net for the candidates who have selected their centre in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Those candidates who are appearing in SCC CGL Exam from 11 April to 21 April 2022 can download SSC WR, Admit Card. Before downloading the admit card, they should check their SSC CGL Application Staus. They will be required to provide their Roll No/Registered ID Number and Roll Number or their Name, Father's Name and Date of Birth in the space.

We have provided SSC WR CGL Admit Card Link in this article as well. Candidates can download SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card by this link or by following the steps, for downloading it from the official website, provided in this article.

How to Download SSC WR CGL Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the official website of SSC WR Click on ‘STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR COMBINED GRADUATE LEVEL(TIER-I) EXAM. 2021 TO BE HELD FROM 11/04/2022 TO 21/04/2022’ Enter your details and answer the sum Download SSC CGL Admit Card

As per the official website, All applicants must carry an original photo identity card having the same Date of Birth (including Date, Month & Year) as printed on their admit card. If a photo identity card does not have the same Date of Birth (including Date, Month & Year) then they can carry an additional certificate (in original) as proof of their Date of Birth.

In case of mismatch in the Date of Birth mentioned in the Admission Certificate and photo ID/the certificate brought in support of Date of Birth, the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the examination. Admit card must be kept safely till final result. Roll Numbers cannot be given again if lost.