SSC SR CGL Admit Card 2022 Released, Download Southern Region Combined Graduate Level Call Letter

SSC SR CGL Admit Card 2022 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission of the Southern Region at sscsr.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for SSC CGL Recruitment 2021-22 for Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Tamilnadu and whose applications are accepted can download their SSC SR Admit Card from the official website (sscsr.gov.in). They are also facilitated with SSC SR CGL Admit Card Link in this article below:

SSC CGL Exam will be held from 11 to 21 April 2022. Candidates can check their respective date and time of the exam on SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2022.

Candidates should bring the admit card along with valid proof.

How to Download SSC SR CGL Admit Card 2022 ?