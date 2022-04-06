SSC ER CGL Admit Card 2022 (Out) @sscer.org: Download Link Here

SSC ER CGL Admit Card 2022 has been released by Staff Selection Commission, Eastern Region @sscer.org: Candidates can download SSC ER Admit Card from here.

SSC ER CGL Admit Card 2022 Download: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Eastern Region (ER) has issued the call letter of the online exam scheduled to be held from 11 April 2022 for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Posts. All those who are appearing in SSC CGL Exam can download SSC ER Admit Card by visiting the official website.

SSC ER CGL Admit Card Link is also provided below. You can download SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card through this link as well.

How to Download SSC ER CGL Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the official website of SSC ER - sscer.org Click on ‘Download e-Admit Card of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier - I), 2021’ You can download SSC CGL Admit Card either using your Roll No. / Registration ID or Name and date of birth. Solve the sum and click on ‘Next’ Your admit card will appear on the screen Take a print out of the admit card and appear for the exam.

The candidates can check their exact exam date, time and venue on their e-admit card. They should bring the following items at the exam centres:

Print out of SS CGL Admit Card Original Valid ID Proof Two Photographes etc.

The commission will upload the answer after the conduct of the exam. SSC will also invite objections if any, and the result shall be prepared on the basis of objections.