SSC NER CGL Admit Card 2022 (Out): Download @sscner.org.in

SSC NER CGL Admit Card 2022: Staff Selection Commission, North-East Region (NER) has uploaded the admit card for CGL Tier 1 Exam 2022 on its website. The commission has also uploaded the application status for the same.Candidates can download SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card from this page through SSC NER CGL Admit Card Link provided below:
SSC NER CGL Admit Card Download Link
SSC CGL Admit Card for Other Regions
How to Download SSC NER CGL Admit Card 2022 ?
- Visit the SSC Official website of SSC NER
- Click on ‘Click Here’ link available on the page against ‘Status and E-Admit Card for Combined Graduate Level Examination 2021 (TIER I)’
- Provide Registration ID, Roll Number and Date of Birth
- Download SSC NER Admit Card