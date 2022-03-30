JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Catch the Action, Live on 31st March!

SSC NER CGL Admit Card 2022 (Out): Download @sscner.org.in

SSC NER CGL Admit Card 2022 has been uploaded by Staff Selection Commission, North-East Region (NER) at sscner.org.in. Check Download Link.

Created On: Mar 30, 2022 21:43 IST



SSC NER CGL Admit Card 2022: Staff Selection Commission, North-East Region (NER) has uploaded the admit card for CGL Tier 1 Exam 2022 on its website. The commission has also uploaded the application status for the same.Candidates can download SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card from this page through SSC NER CGL Admit Card Link provided below:





How to Download SSC NER CGL Admit Card 2022 ?

  1. Visit the SSC Official website of SSC NER
  2. Click on ‘Click Here’ link available on the page against ‘Status and E-Admit Card for Combined Graduate Level Examination 2021 (TIER I)’
  3. Provide Registration ID, Roll Number and Date of Birth
  4. Download SSC NER Admit Card

