SSC NR CGL Admit Card 2022 Released, Download @sscnr.nic.in

SSC NR CGL Admit Card 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Northern Region (NR) has released the admit card for the online exam of Tier 1 of Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Posts. Candidates can download SSC NR Admit Card by visiting the SC NR website -sscnr.nic.in. However, SSC NR CGL Admit Card Link is provided below:
SSC NR CGL Admit Card Download Link
How to Download SSC NR CGL Admit Card 2022 ?
- Visit the official website of SSC NR - sscnr.nic.in
- Click on ‘Admit Card for Combined Graduate Level Examination - 2021 (Tier-I) [07 Apr 2022]’
- Read the instructions and mark on ‘I Agree’ and click on ‘Submit’
- Provide your ‘Registration Nuber’ or ‘Roll Number’ or ‘Name’, ‘Father’s Name’ and ‘Date of Birth’
- Click on ‘Search Status’
- Download SSC NR CGL Tier 1 Admit Card
SSC CGL Admit Card for Other Regions
The commission is conducting the exam from 11 to 19 April across the country. The candidates can check the exam pattern through the table below:
|Subject
|Marks
|Questions
|General Intelligence & Reasoning
|50
|25
|General Awareness
|50
|25
|Quantitative Aptitude
|50
|25
|English Language and Comprehension
|50
|25
The candidates will be given one hour to complete the exam. There will be a negative marking of 0.5 marks for every wrong answer.