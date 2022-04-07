SSC NR CGL Admit Card 2022 Released, Download @sscnr.nic.in

SSC NR CGL Admit Card 2022 has been released by Staff Selection Commission at sscnr.nic.in. Candidates can download SSC CGL Admit Card through the link here.

SSC NR CGL Admit Card 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Northern Region (NR) has released the admit card for the online exam of Tier 1 of Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Posts. Candidates can download SSC NR Admit Card by visiting the SC NR website -sscnr.nic.in. However, SSC NR CGL Admit Card Link is provided below:

How to Download SSC NR CGL Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the official website of SSC NR - sscnr.nic.in Click on ‘Admit Card for Combined Graduate Level Examination - 2021 (Tier-I) [07 Apr 2022]’ Read the instructions and mark on ‘I Agree’ and click on ‘Submit’ Provide your ‘Registration Nuber’ or ‘Roll Number’ or ‘Name’, ‘Father’s Name’ and ‘Date of Birth’ Click on ‘Search Status’ Download SSC NR CGL Tier 1 Admit Card

The commission is conducting the exam from 11 to 19 April across the country. The candidates can check the exam pattern through the table below:

Subject Marks Questions General Intelligence & Reasoning 50 25 General Awareness 50 25 Quantitative Aptitude 50 25 English Language and Comprehension 50 25

The candidates will be given one hour to complete the exam. There will be a negative marking of 0.5 marks for every wrong answer.