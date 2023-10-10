IB Recruitment 2023 Notification Released for 677 SA and MTS Posts; Apply Online from October 14

MHA IB Recruitment 2023: The application process for 677 vacancies Security Assistant (SA)-Motor Transport (Driver) and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) at the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Ministry of Home Affairs will begin on 14 October. The last date to apply online for IB Recruitment 2023 is 13 November. Get all the details regarding IB SA and MTS Recruitment 2023 here.

Intelligence Bureau (IB), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a notification to recruit 677 vacancies for the position of Security Assistant (SA)-Motor Transport (Driver) and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS). The application process will commence on 14 October and will conclude on 13 November 2023. Interested candidates who fulfil all the eligibility parameters can apply online for IB Recruitment 2023 through the official website - mha.gov.in.

IB SA and MTS Recruitment 2023

The Intelligence Bureau released the IB notification 2023 for the Security Assistant-Motor Transport and MTS on its official website. It is released in PDF format containing all the important information like eligibility criteria, category-wise vacancy, salary etc. The direct link to download the IB Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF is provided here for your reference.

IB Recruitment Notification 2023 Download Link

IB Recruitment 2023 Overview Exam conducting body Intelligence Bureau Exam name IB SA and MTS exam Post name Security Assistant-Motor Transport and MTS Location All over India Vacancy 677 Salary Rs. 21700- 69100/- (Level-3) Selection process Tier 1 (Objective) Tier 2 (Descriptive) Local language test (For SA) Interview Official website mha.gov.in

IB Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

The important dates for MHA IB Recruitment 2022 are as follows.

Events Important Dates Apply online begins on 14 October Last date to apply online for IB Recruitment 2023 13 November Exam Date To be released

IB SA and MTS Vacancy 2023

The officials aim to fill 677 vacancies through this recruitment drive. Out of these, 362 vacancies are reserved for Security Assistant-Motor Transport posts and 315 for Multitasking Staff. Download the official notification to know the category-wise IB Vacancy 2023.

How to apply for IB Recruitment 2023?

Step 1: Visit the official website at mha.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the IB

Step 3: A new webpage will open. Register yourself to generate the login ID and password.

Step 4: Log in with the registration ID and password you received on your email ID or phone number.

Step 5: Fill in the application form.

Step 6: Upload your photograph, signature and other documents in the prescribed format and size.

Step 7: Pay the application fee as per your category before submitting the application form.

Step 8: Download IB Recruitment 2023 application form and take a printout for future reference.

IB Recruitment 2023 Application Fee

The application fee is Rs. 500 for the unreserved/OBC/EWS category. For SC/ ST/ PWD/ Female candidates the application fee is Rs. 50.

