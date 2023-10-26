TN TRB Recruitment 2023: Notification Out For 2,222 Teachers at trb.tn.gov.in, Check Exam Date

TN TRB Teacher Recruitment Notification 2023 is released for 2,222 vacancies on trb.tn.gov.in. Eligible candidates can apply online for teacher posts from November 01 to 30. Get all the details related to the UG and PG exam 2023 like dates and vacancies here.

TN TRB Graduate Teacher Recruitment 2023: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released a notification for the recruitment of Graduate Teachers/ Block Resource Teacher Educators (BRTE) in School Education and other departments. The registration process will commence on November 01 and the deadline for the submission of the application form will be November 30. Interested candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria will be able to apply online through the official website of TN TRB at trb.tn.gov.in.

According to the official notification, a total of 2,222 Graduate Teaching posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Interested candidates are advised to apply online before the last date i.e November 30, 2023. The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 07, 2024.

TN TRB Recruitment 2023

TRB Notification has been released announcing the 2222 vacancies under the TN TRB Recruitment 2023. Selection of the eligible candidates will based on the aggregate performance in all the stages. Interested candidates who aspire to become teachers and fulfil all the eligibility parameters mentioned in the TRB UG Notification must submit their application forms before the closing date.

tntrb.nic.in 2023 Notification

You can download the official TN TRB Notification PDF via the direct link mentioned below. The TRB TN Notification PDF contains all the information released to the TRB Teacher recruitment drive.

TN TRB Notification 2023 PDF

TN TRB Recruitment 2023 Dates

Aspirants can check out the important dates related to TRB UG & PG Recruitment 2023 in the table below.

TN TRB Teacher 2023 Important Dates Events Important Dates TN TRB Notification October 25, 2023 Apply Online begins on November 01, 2023 Last date to apply online for TN TRB Recruitment 2023 November 30, 2023 TN TRB Exam Date 2023 January 07, 2024

TRB Exam Date 2023

TN TRB Exam Date 2023 has been announced along with PG TRB Notification 2023. The Tamil Nadu Teacher Exam has been scheduled to be conducted on January 07, 2024, in multiple shifts. We will notify you if any changes are made by the officials

TN TRB Teacher Vacancy 2023

Through this recruitment drive, the officials aim to recruit 2,222 eligible candidates for Graduate Teacher/Block Resource Teacher Educators (BRTE) posts in School Education and other departments. Check out the department-wise TN TRB UG & PG Vacancy distribution in the table below.

Tamil Nadu Teacher Vacancy 2023 Department Number of Vacancies Directorate of School Education (including 171 ST shortfall) 2171 Directorate of MBC/DNC Welfare (Including 19 SC shortfall and 4 ST shortfall) 23 Directorate of Adi-Dravidar Welfare 16 Directorate for Welfare of the Differently Abled 12

TRB Teacher Eligibility

As per the official TN TRB Teacher Notification, the eligibility criteria have been described below. Candidates must ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility parameters before submitting the online application forms.

TN TRB Teacher Age Limit

For the UR category, the maximum age limit for TN TRB Teacher Recruitment is 53 years as of July 01, 2023. However, for SC/ST/OBC/MBC/DNC/DW candidates, the maximum age limit is 58 years.

TN TRB Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualifications

Candidates must possess a bachelor's degree and a 2-year diploma in Elementary Education with relevant subjects.

Also, read:

How to Apply Online for TN TRB Teacher Recruitment 2023?

The TN TRB apply online link will be activated on November 01. Candidates must submit their application forms before the last date to avoid technical glitches or any other issues. Here's the step-by-step process to apply online for TN TRB Recruitment 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board at www.trb.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the TN TRB Graduate Teacher Apply online link provided on the homepage.

Step 3: Register yourself to generate login credentials.

Step 4: Enter your registration number and password that you received on the registered email Id and phone number.

Step 5: Fill out the application form and upload all the requisite documents in the prescribed size and format.

Step 6: Pay the application fee and submit.

Step 7: Download the TN TRB Recruitment 2023 application form for future reference.

TN TRB Graduate Teacher Exam Pattern

TN TRB Teacher exam will be conducted online comprising 2 sections with 180 multiple choice questions in total and with maximum marks of 200. Those who score equal to or more than the qualifying marks will be eligible to proceed further in the recruitment process.