SMC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 1000 Apprentice Posts at suratmunicipal.gov.in

SMC Recruitment 2023 Notification has been released for 1000 Apprentice posts. The application process for the same began on October 23, 2023. Interested candidates can submit their application forms till 30 October 2023. Read on to know everything about SMC Apprentice Recruitment 2023 here.

Surat Municipal Corporation has published the SMC Recruitment 2023 notification PDF on its official website at suratmunicipal.gov.in. The apply online link will be activated today, 23 October. Eligible candidates can submit their application forms till 30 October 2023. The officials aim to recruit 1,000 candidates for the apprentice posts through this recruitment drive. Interested candidates can get all the information related to Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2023 in this article.

The Surat Municipal Corporation has published a comprehensive SMC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF on its website. Aspiring candidates can easily access and download the SMC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF via the direct link provided below. It is highly recommended that candidates thoroughly review the SMC Notification 2023 PDF before filling out the application forms. Those who fulfil as stipulated in the official notification can submit their application online until 30 October 2023.

SMC Recruitment 2023 Overview

Take a look at all the key information related to Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2023 in the table below.

SMC Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Overview Conducting Body Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) Exam Name SMC Apprentice Exam Post Name Apprentice Vacancy 1000 Registration begins on 23 October 2023 Last date to apply online for SMC Recruitment 2023 30 October 2023 Official website suratmunicipal.gov.in

SMC Apprentice Vacancy 2023

As per the official notification PDF, a total of 1000 vacancies have been announced for the Apprentice post. Take a look at the post-wise SMC Apprentice vacancy in the table below.

SMC Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Posts Number of Vacancies Electrician/ Welder 80 Fitter 20 Draftsman (Civil) 20 Surveyor 20 Mechanic (Motor Vehicle) 05 Mechanic Registration and Air Conditioning 05 Mechanic Diesel 10 Health Sanitary Inspector 150 Computer Operator & Programming Assistant 180 Medical Lab Technician 10 Accounts Executive 200 Domestic Data Entry Operator 200 Micro Finance Executive 100

SMC Apprentice Eligibility 2023

Candidates who want to apply for the Apprentice post must have the ITI in the respective discipline/B.Sc/ B.Com/ BBA/ B.A. from a recognized University/Institution. They should also fall within the prescribed age bracket. Candidates should make sure that they fulfil the eligibility requirements else their applications are not going to be considered.

How to Apply Online for SMC Apprentice Recruitment 2023?

Here’s a step-by-step process to apply online for SMC Apprentice Recruitment 2023.

Step 1: You can either visit the official apprentice portal at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in or Surat Municipal Corporation website at suratmunicipal.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'SMC Apprentice Apply Online' link.

Step 3: Register yourself and

Step 4: Fill out the application form and upload the required documents in the acceptable size and format.

Step 5: Submit the application form and take a printout for future reference.