SMC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 1000 Apprentice Posts at suratmunicipal.gov.in

SMC Recruitment 2023 Notification has been released for 1000 Apprentice posts. The application process for the same began on October 23, 2023. Interested candidates can submit their application forms till 30 October 2023. Read on to know everything about SMC Apprentice Recruitment 2023 here.

Get all the details of SMC Apprentice Recruitment 2023 here.
Surat Municipal Corporation has published the SMC Recruitment 2023 notification PDF on its official website at suratmunicipal.gov.in. The apply online link will be activated today, 23 October. Eligible candidates can submit their application forms till 30 October 2023. The officials aim to recruit 1,000 candidates for the apprentice posts through this recruitment drive. Interested candidates can get all the information related to Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2023 in this article.

SMC Recruitment 2023

The Surat Municipal Corporation has published a comprehensive SMC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF on its website. Aspiring candidates can easily access and download the SMC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF via the direct link provided below. It is highly recommended that candidates thoroughly review the SMC Notification 2023 PDF before filling out the application forms. Those who fulfil as stipulated in the official notification can submit their application online until 30 October 2023.

SMC Recruitment 2023 Overview

Take a look at all the key information related to Surat Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2023 in the table below.

SMC Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Overview

Conducting Body

Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC)

Exam Name

SMC Apprentice Exam

Post Name

Apprentice

Vacancy

1000

Registration begins on

23 October 2023

Last date to apply online for SMC Recruitment 2023

30 October 2023

Official website

suratmunicipal.gov.in

Also, check:

SMC Apprentice Vacancy 2023

As per the official notification PDF, a total of 1000 vacancies have been announced for the Apprentice post. Take a look at the post-wise SMC Apprentice vacancy in the table below.

SMC Apprentice Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

Posts

Number of Vacancies

Electrician/ Welder

80

Fitter

20

Draftsman (Civil)

20

Surveyor

20

Mechanic (Motor Vehicle)

05

Mechanic Registration and Air Conditioning

05

Mechanic Diesel

10

Health Sanitary Inspector

150

Computer Operator & Programming Assistant

180

Medical Lab Technician

10

Accounts Executive

200

Domestic Data Entry Operator

200

Micro Finance Executive

100

SMC Apprentice Eligibility 2023

Candidates who want to apply for the Apprentice post must have the ITI in the respective discipline/B.Sc/ B.Com/ BBA/ B.A. from a recognized University/Institution. They should also fall within the prescribed age bracket. Candidates should make sure that they fulfil the eligibility requirements else their applications are not going to be considered.

Also, read:

How to Apply Online for SMC Apprentice Recruitment 2023?

Here’s a step-by-step process to apply online for SMC Apprentice Recruitment 2023.

Step 1: You can either visit the official apprentice portal at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in or Surat Municipal Corporation website at suratmunicipal.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'SMC Apprentice Apply Online' link.

Step 3: Register yourself and

Step 4: Fill out the application form and upload the required documents in the acceptable size and format.

Step 5: Submit the application form and take a printout for future reference.

FAQ

How many vacancies are released for SMC Recruitment 2023?

A total of 1,000 apprentice vacancies have been announced by the Surat Municipal Corporation.

How can I apply for SMC Recruitment 2023?

You can either visit the official website to apply online for SMC Apprentice Recruitment 2023 or follow the steps given above.

When will the application process start for SMC Apprentice Recruitment 2023?

According to the official recruitment notification, the application process for SMC Apprentice Recruitment will begin today, 23 October 2023. The last date to apply online is 30 October 2023.
