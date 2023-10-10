World Mental Health Day 2023 Wishes: Top 125 Messages, Slogans, Posters, Inspirational Quotes, Facebook & WhatsApp Stories

World Mental Health Day 2023: Every year October 10 is observed as World Mental Health Day globally. The day marks the foundation of the World Federation for Mental Health in the year 1948. World Federation for Mental Health is an international membership organization which aims to prevent mental and emotional disorders, provide proper treatment and care and the promotion of mental health.

World Mental Health Day 2023 theme is ‘Mental health is a universal human right’. According to WHO, “World Mental Health Day 2023 is an opportunity for people and communities to unite behind the theme ‘Mental health is a universal human right” to improve knowledge, raise awareness and drive actions that promote and protect everyone’s mental health as a universal human right.”

World Mental Health Day 2023: Wishes & Messages

“Warm wishes on World Mental Health Day to you…. Let us promise ourselves that we will never take mental health lightly.”

“A mentally healthy person can only be a happy person…. Wishing a very Happy World Mental Health Day.”

“On the occasion of World Mental Health Day, let us never take mental health lightly because it is the most important.”

“Sometimes medicines are not what we need but we need peace of mind, peace of soul for a happy and healthy life…. Happy World Mental Health Day.”

“Take care of your mental health because a healthy mind is very important for a healthy body…. Wishing a very Happy World Mental Health Day.”

“Mental health is extremely important for each one of us to have a happy life… Happy World Mental Health Day.”

“In the life that is so full of stress and tensions, may you are blessed with a sorted and healthy mind…. Warm wishes on World Mental Health Day.”

“There is nothing as complicated as your own web of thoughts…. Practice meditation and peace…. Happy World Mental Health Day.”

“We all have the power to fight it out…. We can fight even the toughest battles with a healthy mind…. Have a wonderful World Mental Health Day.”

“World Mental Health Day will always remind us that mental health must not be ignored but always must always be handled with care.”

“A very Happy Mental Health Awareness Day to you. Let us never underestimate the importance of a good mental health.”

“A person who is mentally healthy has the power to face all kinds of challenges in life. Wishing a very Happy Mental Health Awareness Day.”

“Physical illness is very much visible but not mental illness and therefore, it requires more attention. Happy Mental Health Awareness Day to all.”

“Let us make each and everyone aware that mental health needs our attention…. Wishing a very Happy World Mental Health Day.”

“We often fall into stress and complications when we aim to please everyone around us…. Happy World Mental Health Day.”

“There is nothing more important in life than mental health…. Take good care of it…. Warm wishes on World Mental Health Day.”

“There will always be some situation, some people whom you cannot control, so stop stressing over it… Happy World Mental Health Day.”

“Live life with a happy mind and soul and don’t let anything stress you or upset you to keep your mental health in a good state.”

World Mental Health Day 2023: WhatsApp & Facebook Status

Let us make each and every one aware that mental health needs our attention…. Wishing you a very Happy World Mental Health Day.

Wishing you a very Happy World Mental Health Day. This day reminds us that we must give mental health the importance it deserves.

There are so many people around us who are suffering from mental health and we must support and help them. Happy World Mental Health Day to you.

Let us make the occasion of World Mental Health Day by helping all those who are suffering from mental health issues by helping them get better.

They are longing for our health and they want to be understood. Wishing a very Happy World Mental Health Day to everyone.

It is very important for all of us to understand the importance of mental health. Wishing a very Happy World Mental Health Day to you.

A mentally healthy society is what we all must aim at. Warm greetings on the occasion of World Mental Health Day to everyone.

Mental health needs to be addressed and not to be ignored. Wishing everyone a very Happy World Mental Health Day.

The occasion of World Mental Health Day reminds us all that there are so many people suffering from mental health problems who need our attention.

Take care of your mental health because a healthy mind is very important for a healthy body. Wishing you a very Happy World Mental Health Day.

We often fall into stress and complications when we aim to please everyone around us. Happy World Mental Health Day.

There is nothing more important in life than mental health…. Take good care of it…. Warm wishes on World Mental Health Day.

A person who is mentally healthy has the power to face all kinds of challenges in life. Wishing you a very Happy Mental Health Awareness Day.

Let us make each and every one aware that mental health needs our attention…. Wishing you a very Happy World Mental Health Day.

World Mental Health Day 2023: Instagram Captions

Taking a moment to prioritize my mental well-being today.

Let's break the stigma and start the conversation about mental health.

Your mental health is just as important as your physical health.

Embracing self-care because I deserve it.

Checking in with myself and practising self-compassion.

Supporting each other in our mental health journeys.

Choosing happiness, one positive thought at a time.

Remember, it's okay not to be okay.

Today, I'm celebrating resilience and inner strength.

Taking a deep breath and letting go of what no longer serves me.

Inhale courage, exhale fear.

Every step forward is a victory.

Your mental health is a priority. Take time for yourself.

Let's create a world where kindness and empathy are the norm.

Today and every day, I choose self-compassion.

Sharing my journey to inspire others to prioritize their mental well-being.

Mental health is a journey, not a destination.

Let's support each other's mental health with love and understanding.

Take a moment to practice mindfulness and be present in the now.

Your story matters, and your mental health is worth celebrating.

World Mental Health Day 2023: Slogans

Minds Matter, Every Day!

Break the Stigma, and Find Your Way.

Embrace Your Mind, Be Kind.

Mental Health Matters, Let's Shatter the Silence.

Strong Mind, Strong World.

Heal Your Mind, Shine Your Light.

Together for Mental Health, Together for All.

Speak Up, Reach Out, End the Doubt.

Mindful Today, Healthy Tomorrow.

Mental Wellness, Our Collective Happiness.

One World, One Mind, One Love.

Empathy Builds Bridges to Mental Health.

Inner Peace, Worldly Release.

United for Minds, Together We Thrive.

Hope Begins with You, and Me Too.

Mindful Choices, Powerful Voices.

A World of Support, A World of Hope.

Let's Talk, Let's Heal, Let's Feel.

Wellness Starts Within, Let It Begin.

Celebrating Minds, Breaking the Bind!

World Mental Health Day 2023: Famous Quotes

“The experience I have had is that once you start talking about (experiencing a mental health struggle), you realize that actually, you’re part of quite a big club.”- Prince Harry

“There is hope, even when your brain tells you there isn’t.”- John Green

“The humanity we all share is more important than the mental illnesses we may not.”- Elyn R. Saks

Being able to be your true self is one of the strongest components of good mental health.”- Dr. Lauren Fogel Mersy

“Increasing the strength of our minds is the only way to reduce the difficulty of life.”- Mokokoma Mokhonoana

“Mental illness is nothing to be ashamed of but stigma and bias shame us all." - Bill Clinton

2. “What mental health needs is more sunlight, more candor, and more unashamed conversation.” - Glenn Close

3. “Mental health…is not a destination, but a process. It’s about how you drive, not where you’re going.”- Noam Shpancer

4. “You don’t have to control your thoughts. You just have to stop letting them control you.” - Dan Millman

6. “Self-care is how you take your power back.” - Lalah Delia

7. "Healing doesn’t mean the damage never existed, it means the damage no longer controls your life." - Akshay Dubey

8. “It’s up to you today to start making healthy choices. Not choices that are just healthy for your body, but healthy for your mind." - Steve Maraboli

9. "Mental health needs a great deal of attention. It’s the final taboo and it needs to be faced and dealt with.” - Adam Ant

10. “Your illness is not your identity. Your chemistry is not your character.” - Rick Warren

11. “You, yourself, as much as anybody in the entire universe, deserve your love and affection.” - Buddha

13. “The strongest people are those who win battles we know nothing about.” - Unknown

14. “I found that with depression, one of the most important things you can realize is that you’re not alone. You’re not the first to go through it, you’re not gonna be the last to go through it." - Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

15. “You look at me and cry; everything hurts. I hold you and whisper: but everything can heal.” - Rupi Kaur

16. “Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.” - Albus Dumbledore

17. “Recovery is not one and done. It is a lifelong journey that takes place one day, one step at a time.” - Unknown

18. “Mental health problems don’t define who you are. They are something you experience. You walk in the rain and you feel the rain, but, importantly, YOU ARE NOT THE RAIN.” - Matt Haig

19. “If you are broken, you do not have to stay broken.” - Selena Gomez

20. "Sometimes the people around you won’t understand your journey. They don’t need to, it’s not for them.” - Joubert Botha

It's #WorldMentalHealthDay



No matter who you are, you have the right to the highest attainable standard of #MentalHealth

This means you have the right to the treatment & resources that allow you to cope, connect & thrive in the world.



Find out more about your rights… pic.twitter.com/31Nqq3ljTY — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) October 9, 2023

No one should have to deal with mental health challenges on their own.



Yet, too many children & young people do.



On Tuesday’s #WorldMentalHealthDay, @UNICEF has tips for parents & caregivers on how to start important conversations about mental health. https://t.co/FyZGTDsfxT pic.twitter.com/yL4jlSoFZ0 — United Nations (@UN) October 10, 2023

Happy Mental Health Day 2023!

