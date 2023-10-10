National Post Day 2023: Why Are The Letter Boxes In India Red?

National Post Day 2023: Every year October 10 is observed as National Post Day in India. It is observed to recognize the role played by the Indian Postal Department for more than 150 years. The British brought postal service to India. Lord Dalhousie established it in 1854. It is currently the most commonly used postal system in the world and is run by the Ministry of Communications. India has 9 postal zones, 23 postal circles, and one Army Post Office. India's post offices use a 6-digit PIN Code system that was implemented there in 1972.

Why are the Letter Boxes in India in red colour?

The red colour of British letterboxes is as much part of the iconic nature of the postal service as any other feature. During the early British era, green-painted boxes were used. unobtrusive, excessively so. But due to its unobtrusiveness, complaints were received by people having difficulty finding them. This brought in red colour letter boxes in around 1874. The red colour has the highest wavelength and the shortest frequency, which makes it visible even from a distance.

It took 10 years to complete the programme of re-painting. Also, since then, Red remained the standard colour for boxes from then on with few exceptions.

What are the different types of Postal Stamps in India?

There are a total of six different types of Postal Stamps used in India. All the below are:

Commemorative stamps: A commemorative stamp is frequently released to honour or remember a location, an occasion, a person, or an item on a noteworthy date, such as an anniversary. The commemorative stamp's topic is typically spelt out in print.

Republic definitive stamps: These stamps are a regular issue and are used for a lengthy period of time for postage purposes. They are made to meet the nation's regular postal needs.

Military stamps: Military stamps are special postage stamps that have been issued during times of war or while peacekeeping activities are underway. During World War II, soldiers frequently utilized these stamps to communicate with and convey messages to their loved ones.

Miniature sheets: The term "miniature sheet" refers to a small collection of stamps that are still affixed to the sheet they were issued on. India has released a number of miniature sheets that depict various facets of the country's identity, including well-known individuals, significant occasions, art and culture, history, landmarks, etc.

Se-tenant stamps: Se-tenant stamps are printed next to one another on the same plate. They form a set and are adjacent to one another on the same page, but they have different designs, colours, denominations, and overprints. They might also have extended or overlapped designs that are present across the full series of stamps.

My Stamp: India Post's branded sheets of personalized postal stamps go by the term "My Stamp." India Post's customised postage stamp sheets are marketed under the name "My Stamp." The customizing is accomplished by printing a thumbnail of the user's photo with institution logos, or images of artwork, historic structures, well-known tourist destinations, historic cities, wildlife, other creatures, birds, etc., on a template page with postage stamps of your choice.

How Does the Indian Post Mail Service Work?

The Post Office's main duties include collecting, processing, transmitting, and delivering mail. The term "mail" refers to all postal items, including letters, postcards, inland letter cards, packets, ordinary, registered, insured, value-payable, and speed post articles, whose contents have the character of a communication.

A total of 154979 post offices across the nation gather the mail from 579595 letter boxes. This is transported across the nation by road, rail, and air and processed via a network of 389 main offices and 89 national speed post hubs.

A regular line or path was traditionally used to handle mail, and the principles underlying its operations were based on fundamental laws, which resulted in additional drawbacks and customer unhappiness. There have been a few changes in transportation of the Indian Post Mail Service which include:

Automated Mail processing centres at major locations in the country have been set up to create an Automated Mail grid.

The department has undertaken a Mail net work optimization project to improve the quality of mail processing, transmission and delivery.

Project Arrow launched in 2008 aims to improve the core operations of a post office which includes the improvement of delivery efficiency for all kinds of articles.

Mail business Centre was conceptualized in important towns in the year 2006 as a key component of the new paradigm for Mail management.

In conclusion, the annual observance of National Post Day serves as a reminder of the continuing value of written communication in the rapidly advancing digital era. It honours the craft of letter writing and the capacity for heartfelt, handwritten letters to bridge geographical barriers. Let's keep valuing and embracing this time-honoured method of communication, strengthening ties and protecting the elegance of the written word.

Source: India Post

