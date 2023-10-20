What is the United Nations Statistics Division Program? All You Need To Know

World Statistics Day 2023: World Statistics Day is celebrated every five years to mark the importance of data in decision-making and policy formulation. The day promotes awareness about the contribution of statistics in shaping the world. World Statistics Day advocates that the quality of data is a vital source for a sustainable, equitable and prosperous global society.

The Statistics Division of the United Nations Department of Economic Affairs is the global coordinator of the campaign, defining global key messages and making available outreach resources to countries and other partners. The theme for World Statistics Day will be the same as of the last celebration in 2020, “Connecting the world with data we can trust.” According to the UN Website, this theme reflects the importance of trust, authoritative data, innovation and the public good in national statistical systems.

What is the United Nations Statistics Division?

The United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA) oversees the United Nations Statistics Division (UNSD), formerly known as the United Nations Statistical Office, which functions as the main hub for meeting the needs of the global statistical system and coordinating its operations within the Secretariat of the UN. According to the official website, “The United Nations Statistics Division is committed to the advancement of the global statistical system. We compile and disseminate global statistical information, develop standards and norms for statistical activities, and support countries' efforts to strengthen their national statistical systems. We facilitate the coordination of international statistical activities and support the functioning of the United Nations Statistical Commission as the apex entity of the global statistical system.”

What are the main functions of UNSD?

The Division regularly releases books and studies on statistics and statistical methodologies, as well as data updates such as the World Statistics Pocketbook and the Statistical Yearbook. According to UNSD, the main functions of the division are:

Collection, processing and dissemination of statistical information

Standardization of statistical methods, classifications and definitions

Technical cooperation programme

Coordination of international statistical programmes and activities

How does the United Nations Statistics Division Work?

It offers a global hub for information gathered from national and international sources on energy, industry, environment, trade internationally, national accounts, and social and demographic statistics.

The division encourages national agencies to use international standards for their classifications, definitions, and techniques. Provides guidance and training to Member States in order to help them enhance their statistical services upon request.

UNSD oversees the Division's coordination of the global statistical initiatives and programmes that the Committee for the Coordination of Statistical Activities (CCSA) and the United Nations Statistical Commission have entrusted to it.

It also contributes ideas and secretarial assistance to the UN Statistical Commission.

The commission serves as the Secretariat of the Inter-agency and Expert Group on SDG indicators, facilitates the process of reviewing and monitoring the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and manages the worldwide database of SDG indicators.

It encourages the use of contemporary mapping and surveying methods as a tool for development and progress.

In conclusion, World Statistics Day marks the significant role of statistics in decision-making. It focuses on the accuracy of data, policy formulation for economic development and addressing global challenges.

Source: United Nations Statistics Division