Police Commemoration Day 2021: History, Significance, Parade and more

    Police Commemoration Day 2021: The day is observed on October 21 to honour police officials who have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. Let us have a look at the history and significance of the day.
    Created On: Oct 21, 2021 09:46 IST
    Modified On: Oct 21, 2021 09:55 IST
    Police Commemoration Day 2021: The day is observed every year to remember police personnel who sacrificed their lives while discharging their duties. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, police officers with healthcare officials have been on the frontline in all the states.

    The day also commemorates the sacrifices of 10 policemen who lost their lives in Chinese firing in 1959. 

    The Indian Police Service (Central) Association tweeted "On the occasion of Police Commemoration Day, we pay homage to the brave hearts who lost their lives for the country in the line of duty. The nation will never forget their sacrifices."

    PM Narendra Modi on Police Commemoration Day tweeted "On Police Commemoration Day, I would like to acknowledge the outstanding efforts by our police forces in preserving law and order, and assisting others in times of need. I pay homage to all those police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty."

    Police Commemoration Day 2021: History

    On October 21, 1959, ten brave Policemen were killed by the Chinese Army at Hot Springs in Ladakh in an unequal confrontation inside Indian territory. Therefore, to honour the memory of these 10 valiant Policemen, the DGsP/IGsP Conference that was held in 1962 decided to observe October 21 as Police Commemoration Day every year in the country.

    The Chinese troops handed over the dead bodies of the martyred policemen to India on November 28, 1959. In North-Eastern Ladakh at the Hot Springs, they were cremated with full police honours.

    Police Commemoration Day 2021: Significance

    The day commemorates the sacrifices of ten policemen who lost their lives in the attack from Chinese troops in Ladakh on October 21. 

    The day also pays tribute to the security personnel who risk their lives while discharging their duties for the nation and never think about their precious lives. 

    Museum inaugurated 

    The Police Commemoration Day Parade is being held at the National Level at the Police Memorial in Chanakyapuri, Delhi since 2012. India's first national police museum was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi in Delhi on October 15, 2018.

    The national police museum represents and depicts the history, uniform, and gear of central and state police forces in India. 

    Important Days and Dates in October 2021

