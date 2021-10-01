International Coffee Day 2021: History, Significance, Types of Coffee, Wishes, Quotes, Myths and Unknown Facts

International Coffee Day 2021: It is celebrated by the member states of the International Coffee Organisation (ICO), various coffee associations, and coffee lovers from across the world. The day is a celebration of the diversity, quality, and passion of the coffee sector.

There's no denying that we have coffee for every mood. For this reason, over 2.25 billion cups of coffee are consumed every day globally. Thus, to promote coffee as one of the most loved beverages, International Coffee Day is celebrated on October 1 every year. This year's theme for International Coffee day is to support and recognise the hard work of millions of farmers who provide us with magical beverages.

Coffee has several health benefits when consumed in a limited amount. However, excess coffee may lead to various side effects. In this article, we have mentioned the history and significance of this day, quotes and wishes, myths, and some unknown facts that you might be interested in looking into.

History of International Coffee Day

As per several texts, the exact origin of this day is unknown. However, several events happened in the past that may be linked to this day. In 1983, The All Japan Coffee Association promoted an event related to coffee. In the United States, the term 'National Coffee Day' was first mentioned publicly in the year 2005.

On October 3, 2009, the term 'International Coffee Day' was mentioned publicly by the Southern Food and Beverage Museum to celebrate the day and to announce the first New Orleans Coffee Festival. In the year 2014, a meeting by the International Coffee Organization concluded to launch its first official International Coffee Day in Milan. The first International Coffee Day was celebrated on October 1, 2015.

Significance of International Coffee Day

The Day appreciates the efforts of the millions of farmers. This day is celebrated to recognise the efforts of the people related to the industry-- Farmers, roasters, baristas and coffee shop owners. Many brands offer discounts on this day to celebrate Coffee as a beverage.

Quotes on International Coffee Day

1- Coffee is a beverage that puts one to sleep when not drank.

2- Humanity runs on coffee.

3- My birthstone is a coffee bean.

4- Coffee is a hug in a mug.

5- AM- Coffee…PM- Still coffee

Wishes on International Coffee Day

1- There are several health benefits associated with coffee. So, sip one right away. Happy International Coffee Day.

2- 'It's been a long day without you, my friend' is a song about coffee right? Happy International Coffee Day 2020.

3- On the occasion of International Coffee Day, I wish that your energizing cuppa is always next to you to infuse you with energy and keep you ready for all the challenges.

4- When the time is not right, you can always set it right with a cup of freshly brewed, strong coffee that is an unmatched source of energy.

5- I wish that you have the best of the coffee every day to bless your mornings and days ahead. Wish you a very happy International Coffee Day.

Types of Coffee beans

There are mainly 4 types of coffee beans. These are:

1-Arabica

2- Robusta

3- Liberica

4- Excelsa

1- Arabica: It is the most common types of coffee beans available in the market. It has a sweeter taste and is less acidic in nature. Brazil is the world's largest exporter of Arabica beans.

2- Robusta: The second on the list is Robusta beans. They are known for strong and harsh flavour having extremely high levels of caffeine. The Robusta coffee beans are popular in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

3- Liberica: You will rarely find liberica coffee beans in the market. These coffee beans are known to have a 'woody' taste. These coffee beans became popular when a plant disease called 'coffee rust' set in and eliminated the Arabica plants around the globe. The Philippines were the first to harvest it. However, when it declared itself as an independent nation, the US imposed sanctions on it and Liberica coffee beans almost vanished from the markets.

4- Excelsa: Excelsa is the latest addition to the major types of coffee beans. It is mostly grown in Southeast Asia and has a tart fruitier flavour. It has the attributes of both light and dark roast coffees.

Myths related to coffee

1- Coffee will dehydrate you: It is the most popular myth that we may have come across at some point in our lives. High intake of caffeine causes dehydration, leading people to think that coffee causes dehydration.

2- Coffee helps in curing hangovers: Another myth is that coffee cures hangovers. However, coffee worsens hangover headaches and is not effective in reducing the effect of alcohol.

3- Coffee helps in losing weight: There's no doubt that coffee boosts metabolism, helping you eat less but is not a long term weight loss method.

4- Pregnant women must avoid coffee: Most of us have heard that if you are expecting a child, do not drink coffee. A pregnant woman can drink coffee but in limited proportions. For this, consult a doctor for the intake of caffeine.

5- People with heart disease shouldn't drink coffee: Too much coffee increases your blood pressure which in turn increases heart rate and worsens the prevailing heart problems. However, moderate consumption of coffee doesn't harm a person with heart problems. Do not forget to consult your doctor about the same.

Unknown facts about Coffee

1- Lowers the risk of stroke: As per several studies, if coffee is consumed in healthy proportions, it reduces the chances of strokes and other heart problems.

2- Lowers the risk of Parkinson's Disease: It is learnt from different studies that caffeine reduces the risk of Parkinson's Disease by 30%.

3- Coffee makes you feel energetic: A cup of coffee increases your metabolism, making your mind and body energetic.

4- Coffee helps you to focus: Coffee helps the brain in making more dopamine, which in turn boosts concentration levels.

5- Coffee is a good source of antioxidants: Coffee is packed with a lot of antioxidants which help in the prevention of several diseases.

