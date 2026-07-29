ICSE Class 9 Geography Syllabus for Board Exam 2026-27: Download Free PDF Here
Download the ICSE Class 9 Geography Syllabus PDF here. Check the latest official CISCE Geography topics, exam pattern, internal assessment details and important chapter wise highlights.
ICSE Class 9 Geography Syllabus 2026-27: The ICSE Class 9 Geography syllabus for the academic year 2026-27 is designed to help students understand the physical features of the Earth along with the relationship between people and environment. The course encourages students to learn about natural resources, climate, landforms and different geographical concepts in a simple and interesting way. The syllabus gives students a clear understanding of Geography through easy to follow topics. Students learn about the earth’s structure, weather and climate, natural vegetation, water resources and map reading skills. By the end of the academic year students will have a strong foundation in geographical concepts that will help them study the subject with confidence in higher classes. Read the article to get latest and complete details on the ICSE Class 9 Geography Syllabus 2026-27 along with free PDF download.
ICSE Class 9th Geography: Overview
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Particular
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Details
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Exam Conducting Body
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Indian Certificate of Secondary Education
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Class
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IX
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Exam Level
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School
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Subject
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Geography
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Exam Mode
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Offline (Pen and Paper Based)
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Total Marks
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100 (Theory- 80, Internal assessment- 20)
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Exam Duration
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2 Hours (120 Minutes)
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Language of Exam
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English
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Official Website
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cisce.org
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Contact Details
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Phone: 011 29564831
Email: council@cisce.org
ICSE Class 9 Geography Syllabus 2026-27
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Unit
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Topics Covered
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1. Our World
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Earth as a planet, Shape of the Earth, Geographic grid, Latitudes and Longitudes, Time calculation, Great Circles, Rotation and Revolution with their effects such as day and night seasons Equinoxes and Solstices.
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2. Structure of the Earth
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Earth's structure including crust mantle and core, Mountains plateaus and plains with their types and formation, Rocks and rock cycle, Volcanoes, Earthquakes, Weathering and denudation, River landforms and wind landforms.
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3. Hydrosphere
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Meaning of hydrosphere, Tides, Ocean currents including Gulf Stream ,North Atlantic Drift, Labrador Current Kuro Shio and Oya Shio with their effects.
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4. Atmosphere
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Layers of the atmosphere, Ozone layer, Global warming, Insolation, Temperature factors, Atmospheric pressure, Pressure belts, Winds, Jet streams, Humidity, Condensation,Types of rainfall.
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5. Pollution
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Types of pollution, Sources of pollution, Effects on people and the environment, Measures to reduce pollution and protect nature.
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6. Natural Regions of the World
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Location, climate, vegetation and human life in Equatorial region, Tropical Grasslands, Tropical Deserts, Tropical Monsoon, Mediterranean Temperate Grasslands, Taiga and Tundra regions.
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7. Map Work
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World map practice including natural regions oceans seas gulfs straits rivers mountains and plateaus.
Direct Link to Download ICSE Class 9 Geography Syllabus PDF
Preparation Tips for ICSE Class 9th Geography Subject
- Learn maps every week because regular map practice helps you remember locations with less effort
- Read every chapter with maps and diagrams because they make geographical concepts easier to understand
- Revise important definitions and differences after each chapter so you can answer direct questions correctly
- Solve At least 10 ICSE Geography Previous Years pacers to understand the exam pattern and improve your attempting speed
- Make short notes for important facts and revise them before every test to remember key points
ICSE Class 9 Geography Syllabus: Internal Assessment
ICSE Geography Internal Assessment consists of two components: Record File (Practical Work) carrying 10 marks and Project Work Carrying 10 marks. Students will be assessed separately on the basis of both components making the total internal assessment worth 20 marks. Check the guidelines and list of topics given in the table below.
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Section
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Details
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Marks
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Record File (Practical Work)
Guidelines: Students must maintain a record file containing any 3 exercises from the prescribed list. The file should be neat, complete and well-presented.
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10 Marks
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Exercise 1
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Uses of important types of maps.
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Exercise 2
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Directions and methods of identifying directions with an illustrative diagram.
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Exercise 3
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Reading and using different scales including statement scale, graphic scale and representative fraction (RF). Drawing is not required. Only explanation of meanings.
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Exercise 4
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Reading a town guide map or an atlas map by identifying symbols, colours, directions and distances.
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Exercise 5
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Drawing and identifying important contour forms such as valleys, ridges, different types of slopes, conical hill, plateau, escarpment and sea cliff.
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Exercise 6
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Drawing at least one sketch map to organize information about a visit to an important place, zoo or monument.
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Project Work
Guidelines: Students must prepare one project report on any one topic. The topic may be selected from the suggested assignments or chosen independently under the four broad areas mentioned in the syllabus.
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10 Marks
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Topic 1
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Weather records: Maintain and interpret weather records collected from newspapers for at least one season.
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Topic 2
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Collection of data using secondary sources and modern techniques such as GPS, Remote Sensing, Aerial Photography and Satellite Imagery. Prepare a PowerPoint presentation on topics like use of earth resources, development activities, dangers of development or ecological disasters such as droughts, earthquakes, volcanoes, floods, landslides, cyclones and tornadoes.
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Topic 3
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Physical Features: Collect data from primary and secondary sources or take photographs and prepare notional sketches of physical features found in the local area or places visited during school activities.
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Topic 4
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Study the sources of pollution affecting nearby water bodies and determine the quality of water.
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Topic 5
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Collect information on global environmental issues and present findings through posters, charts, collages, cartoons, handouts, essays, street plays or PowerPoint presentations.
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Topic 6
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Area Studies: Choose any topic related to World Studies and prepare either a PowerPoint presentation or a detailed write-up.
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Topic 7
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Meteorological Instruments and their uses including Six's maximum and minimum thermometer, mercury barometer, aneroid barometer, wind vane, anemometer, rain gauge and hygrometer.
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Total Internal Assessment
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Record File (Practical Work) + Project Work
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20 Marks
Students are advised to follow the prescribed syllabus to access a clear outline of the subject. It is helpful for both students and teachers to plan for board exams.With a clear map of the syllabus, students can plan their studies and manage their time effectively and teachers can also plan classes in a more organized manner.
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