Indian rock music on October 15 lost one of its legendary musicians with the death of Mahesh Tinaikar at 63 of age due to cardiac arrest in Mumbai. He was the main guitarist and founding member of the iconic band Indus Creed. His death was confirmed by fellow band members, according to Rolling Stone India. Tinaikar essayed a crucial role in moulding India’s rock music scene by establishing original Indian rock at a stage when the genre had less mainstream recognition. Tinaikar’s Early Life: From borrowed records to an electric guitar Tinaikar’s inclination towards music began when he was around eight years old. Growing up in 1970s Bombay, he heard Indian classical and film music on his mother’s radio. His interest grew when his elder brother brought home borrowed records by rock bands The Ventures and The Shadows.

From Rock Machine to Indus Creed Tinaikar’s real musical journey started with Rock Machine, a Mumbai-based rock band he co-founded in 1984. Inspired by global rock acts, the group initially performed covers before launching original compositions to college audiences across India. Rock Machine unveiled its debut album, Rock ’n’ Roll Renegade, in 1988, followed by The Second Coming in 1990. The band gradually carved a massive following, thus showcasing that Indian audiences do appreciate homegrown rock music. In the early 1990s, the group revised its name to Indus Creed to create a powerful and relatable Indian identity. The band also choked out a distinctive sound that combined Western rock impacts with Indian musical elements. One of its best-known songs, Pretty Child, showcased Tinaikar’s memorable guitar work. Its music video secured extensive airplay on MTV Asia and fetched a wider audience. Indus Creed also toured globally, including performances in Russia, and recorded music in Los Angeles.

Career Beyond the Band & Reunion After Indus Creed disbanded in the late 1990s, Tinaikar still pursued music. He collaborated with singer Gary Lawyer, composed music for television and tinkered with acoustic sounds through the project Whirling Kalapas, which he built with vocalist Uday Benegal and multi-instrumentalist Sankarshan Kini. Later, Indus Creed reunited in 2010 and launched Evolve in 2012 and sustained performances over the following years, alongside global rock acts. In March 2026, it performed as a supporting act for British band Def Leppard at a Mumbai concert. Tinaikar also mentored young guitarists at Mumbai’s True School of Music. Tribute Pours In for Tinaikar’s Death After his death, several musicians, celebrities paid tribute to Tinaikar’s contribution to Indian music. Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani regarded him as a pioneering musician who helped create opportunities for generations of Indian rock artists.