How Well Do You Really Know IOCL? Guess a Quiz

IOCL Quiz: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) was established in 1964. Its main goal is to support national interests in oil and other sectors. It works according to the policies of the Government of India. The company ensures a smooth and regular supply of petroleum products. It works to boost India’s self-reliance in oil refining. Want to test how much you know about IOCL? This short quiz will test your basic knowledge in a fun way. These simple questions cover all the important facts about IOCL. This includes its full form, ministry, business areas, and more. Take the IOCL Quiz today and check how many you get right!
IOCL Quiz
Here are a few basic knowledge questions related to IOCL. Questions are simple with four options each. You need to choose the correct answer. Try this IOCL quiz and see how much you know about the company.
1. What is the full form of IOCL?
-
Indian Oil and Chemical Limited
-
Indian Oil Corporation Limited
-
International Oil Consortium Limited
-
India Oil Company Limited
2. Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) operates under which ministry?
-
Ministry of Labour
-
Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas
-
Ministry of Coal
-
Ministry of Finance
3. IOCL was established in which year?
-
1959
-
1964
-
1971
-
1980
4. What is the headquarters location of IOCL?
-
Mumbai
-
Kolkata
-
New Delhi
-
Chennai
5. IOCL is classified as which type of company?
-
Navratna
-
Maharatna
-
Miniratna
-
Public-Private Partnership
6. Which of the following is IOCL’s LPG brand?
-
BharatGas
-
Indane
-
HP Gas
-
Reliance Gas
7. IOCL is involved in which of the following sectors?
-
Oil refining
-
Pipeline transportation
-
Petroleum marketing
-
All of the above
8. Which of the following is IOCL's lubricant brand?
-
Servo
-
Mak
-
Turbo
-
Maxol
9. Which fuel does IOCL supply under the brand name “Indane”?
-
Diesel
-
CNG
-
LPG
-
Aviation fuel
ALSO TAKE QUIZ:
10. What is the primary business of IOCL?
-
Automobile manufacturing
-
Oil refining and petroleum products marketing
-
Coal mining
-
Telecom services
Correct Answer:
1. The full form of IOCL is Indian Oil Corporation Limited
2. IOCL operates under the administrative jurisdiction of the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas.
3. IOCL was established in 1964 through the merger of Indian Oil Company Ltd. (Estd. 1959) and Indian Refineries Ltd. (Estd. 1958).
4. The corporate office of IOCL is situated in New Delhi.
5. IOCL is a Schedule ‘A’ Maharatna PSE in the Petroleum sector.
6. Indane is now among the world’s largest packed-LPG brands. IndianOil stands as the second-largest LPG marketer globally.
7. IOCL is involved in various core activities. This includes Oil Refining, Pipeline transportation, Marketing of Petroleum, petrochemicals and natural gas, etc.
8. Servo is the IOCL's lubricant brand.
9. Indane is among the largest packed-LPG brands in the world.
10. The primary business of IOCL is Oil refining and petroleum products marketing.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation